Quotient Technology to Participate at 13th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital media and promotions technology company, announced today that it will participate at the 13th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference.

Matt Krepsik, Chief Executive Officer, and Yuneeb Khan, Chief Financial Officer, will be available for 1×1 and small group meetings with investors on November 17th. For those interested in registering for the event, please email sharon.novak@craig-hallum.com or contact your Craig-Hallum representative.

About Quotient

Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) is a leading digital media and promotions technology company for advertisers, retailers and consumers. Quotient’s omnichannel platform is powered by exclusive consumer spending data, location intelligence and purchase intent data to reach millions of shoppers daily and deliver measurable, incremental sales.

Quotient partners with leading advertisers, publishers and retailers, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, CVS, Dollar General, Peapod Digital Labs, a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, Amazon and Microsoft. Quotient is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has offices across the US as well as in Bangalore, Paris, London and Tel Aviv. For more information visit www.quotient.com.

Quotient and the Quotient logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Quotient Technology Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Marc P. Griffin

ICR for Quotient

ir@quotient.com

