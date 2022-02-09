Quotient Technology Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Fourth Quarter 2021

Quarterly Revenue of $146.4M

GAAP Net Loss of $7.1M

Adjusted EBITDA of $12.1M

Full Year 2021

Revenue of $521.5M

GAAP Net Loss of $45.6M

Adjusted EBITDA of $40.6M

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital media and promotions technology company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Quotient’s complete fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and management commentary can be found by accessing the Company’s stockholder letter under Key Resources on the overview page of the investor relations website.

“2021 was a year of progress for Quotient – both financially and operationally. Despite a global pandemic and numerous other challenges throughout the year, we ended strong with solid revenues and EBITDA in Q4,” said Steven Boal, CEO. “Over the past two years we have been on a transformational journey, and we believe the Quotient that emerges into 2022 is a stronger, more agile, more efficient, and better positioned company, ready to deliver sustainable and profitable growth in the future. While Q1 2022 will be challenging from an adjusted EBITDA perspective as we transition out of our relationship with Albertsons, we expect Q2 to see significant improvement in adjusted EBITDA driven by the continued shift to digital by advertisers, as well as new and exciting network partners. All of us at Quotient are laser focused on realizing these opportunities and we look forward to a strong year ahead.”

We expect our relationship with Albertsons Companies, Inc. (Albertsons) to wind down by the end of February. We have been focused on implementing cost cutting measures in advance of their transitioning off our platform and will continue to lower our operating expenses over the course of the year.

As discussed previously, due to changes in our business model, portions of our media and promotions business are moving from gross revenue recognition to net revenue recognition, excluding third-party cost of revenues. Our Q4’21 guidance assumed a reduction in our revenue guidance of $20 million based on our estimate of the impact of these changes. However, customer agreements took longer than expected to close, resulting in less of an impact than originally estimated. In Q4’21, our reported revenue includes a $4 million reduction to revenue from these business changes. There is no impact from these adjustments on gross margin dollars, adjusted EBITDA, operating cash flow or EPS. Given the impact these business changes will have on our reported revenue and our gross margin as a percentage of revenue, we believe the best way to look at our business going forward will be on a gross margin dollar basis.

Quotient continues to serve its 2,000+ brand partners in delivering performance-based marketing solutions designed to produce a high return on investment (ROI). The company’s focus remains on innovating to deliver further flexibility, automation and personalization to advertisers and retailers—through solutions such as its recently launched, industry-first Promotion Amplification tool—and on ultimately increasing value to shoppers.

Outlook

Our Q1 and FY’22 guidance reflects the loss of Albertsons in late February as well as an estimate of the impact to revenue from the transition of a portion of our promotions and media revenues to be recognized net of third-party costs.

For the first quarter of 2022 we expect:

Revenue: $69 million to $79 million

Non-GAAP Gross Margin: $28 million to $32 million

Adjusted EBITDA: ($8) million to ($4) million

Operating Cash Flow: ($3) million to $3 million

For the full year 2022 we expect:

Revenue: $330 million to $345 million

Non-GAAP Gross Margin: $180 million to $190 million

Adjusted EBITDA: $35 million to $45 million

Operating Cash Flow: $15 million to $25 million

Our current guidance includes an estimated $15 million impact in Q1’22 and $130 million impact in the full year 2022, respectively, related to the transition from gross to net revenue recognition. It is difficult to estimate the timing of operational changes such that actual gross to net revenue adjustments may differ from our current estimates. Such timing differences will have no impact on the guidance for non-GAAP gross margin, adjusted EBITDA, or operating cash flow.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Quotient reports its financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) and the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). To supplement its financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, Quotient provides investors in this press release with non-GAAP Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and non-GAAP Operating Expenses, each a non-GAAP financial measure. Quotient believes that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional useful information used by Quotient’s management and Board of Directors for financial and operating decision making. In particular, Quotient believes that the exclusion of certain income and expenses in calculating these metrics can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of its core business as well as a useful comparison to peer companies.

Quotient defines non-GAAP Gross Margin as revenue less cost of revenues adjusted for stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, loss contingency/settlement related to a contract dispute, impairment of certain intangible assets, and restructuring charges.

Quotient defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for interest expense, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, other (income) expense, net, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, change in fair value of contingent consideration, impairment of certain intangible assets, certain acquisition-related costs, loss contingency/settlement related to a contract dispute, and restructuring charges. In addition, Quotient defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA and revenues; and non-GAAP operating expenses as operating expenses adjusted for changes in fair value of contingent consideration, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring charges and acquisition related costs.

Quotient excludes certain GAAP items from these measures because it believes these items are not indicative of ordinary results of operations and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. Additionally, certain items are inconsistent in size and frequency—making it difficult to contribute to a meaningful evaluation of Quotient’s current or past operating performance.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures. Quotient compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amount excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures and evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures together with their relevant GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, as substitute for, or as superior to the corresponding financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because of these and other limitations, the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release should be considered along with other GAAP-based financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net income (loss) and Quotient’s other GAAP financial results.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP financial measures, see “Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin”, “Reconciliation of Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Margin”, “Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses” and “Reconciliation of Forecasted Gross Margin to Forecasted Non-GAAP Gross Margin” included in this press release.

A reconciliation of the Adjusted EBITDA guidance metrics, which are non-GAAP guidance measures, to a corresponding GAAP measure is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and low visibility of certain (income) expense items that are excluded in calculating Adjusted EBITDA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting its business. Forward-looking statements in this press release include the Company in 2022 being stronger, more agile, more efficient and better positioned than in previously; the Company’s ability to deliver sustainable growth in the future; challenges the Company faces in the first half of 2022 due to the Company’s transitioning out of a large retailer partnership; the Company experiencing significant growth in the second half of 2022 driven by the continued shift by advertisers from offline to digital solutions, and also driven by the launch of new partnerships; the timing of the Company’s wind down of the Albertsons partnership and the Company’s continuing to implement cost cutting measures in advance of completing the wind down; the Company’s intent to lower operating expenses over the course of the year ahead; the Company’s focus on innovating to deliver further flexibility, automation and personalization to advertisers and retailers—through solutions such as its recently-launched promotion amplification tool—and on ultimately increasing value to shoppers; and the future financial performance of Quotient; Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the Company’s strategies relating to the growth of its platforms and its business, including pricing strategies; the Company’s expectations regarding the shift to digital promotions and advertising from off-line channels, and the size of the addressable market for the solutions the Company offers; the Company’s ability to adapt to consumer packaged goods (CPGs) and retailer’s changes in marketing goals, strategies and budgets and the timing of their spending on media and promotions solutions; the rate at which transitions in the Company’s business model will occur and the expected benefits to advertisers and retail partners; the Company’s ability to successfully and timely implement changes in its business model, including transitioning the pricing of promotions offerings from cost-per-acquisition to duration-based pricing and increasing the proportion of self-service and automated solutions on the Company’s platforms; the Company’s ability to maintain and grow the size of its targetable audience; the Company’s ability to expand the use of its media and promotions offerings by consumers; the Company’s ability to innovate its consumer solutions and experiences to retain and grow its consumer base; the Company’s ability to increase revenues from CPGs already on its platforms, as well as expand its CPG base of customers; the Company’s ability to increase the number of smaller CPG advertisers that use, or desire to use, the Company’s solutions; the Company’s ability to maintain and grow retailers in its network, increase the number of marketing distribution partners in its network, and expand its network with new verticals; the Company’s ability to expand the number, variety, quality, and relevance of promotions available on the Company’s platforms and through its network; the Company’s ability to grow its digital promotions business by increasing the reach of its promotions platforms, and the Company’s ability to successfully execute and expand its promotions solutions into areas such as national promotions and national rebates; and the Company’s ability to demonstrate the value of its platforms through trusted measurement metrics; the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which may continue to impact the Company’s business, plans and results of operations, as well as the value of the Company’s common stock; and other factors identified in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 23, 2021 and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 10, 2021, August 6, 2021, and November 5, 2021 and future filings and reports by the Company. Quotient disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise and does not assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements.

About Quotient Technology Inc.

Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) is the leading digital media and promotions technology company for advertisers, retailers and consumers. Quotient’s omnichannel platform is powered by exclusive consumer spending data, location intelligence and purchase intent data to reach millions of shoppers daily and deliver measurable, incremental sales.

Quotient partners with leading advertisers and retailers, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, CVS, Dollar General and Peapod Digital Labs, a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. Quotient is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has offices across the US as well as in Bangalore, Paris, London and Tel Aviv. For more information visit www.quotient.com.

Quotient and the Quotient logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Quotient Technology Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks are the property of their respective owners.

QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 237,417 $ 222,752 Accounts receivable, net 177,216 137,649 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,312 18,547 Total current assets 433,945 378,948 Property and equipment, net 22,660 17,268 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 23,874 16,222 Intangible assets, net 13,003 44,898 Goodwill 128,427 128,427 Other assets 13,571 1,029 Total assets $ 635,480 $ 586,792 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 18,021 $ 15,959 Accrued compensation and benefits 20,223 14,368 Other current liabilities 95,279 70,620 Deferred revenues 26,778 12,027 Contingent consideration related to acquisitions 22,275 8,524 Convertible senior notes, net 188,786 — Total current liabilities 371,362 121,498 Operating lease liabilities 26,903 15,956 Other non-current liabilities 522 2,358 Contingent consideration related to acquisitions — 20,930 Convertible senior notes, net — 177,168 Deferred tax liabilities 1,991 1,853 Total liabilities 400,778 339,763 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 731,672 698,333 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,099 ) (1,001 ) Accumulated deficit (495,872 ) (450,304 ) Total stockholders’ equity 234,702 247,029 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 635,480 $ 586,792

QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 146,414 $ 142,529 $ 521,494 $ 445,887 Cost of revenues (1) 91,992 92,469 332,672 277,914 Gross margin 54,422 50,060 188,822 167,973 Operating Expenses: Sales and marketing (1) 27,030 31,124 112,263 104,527 Research and development (1) 10,400 11,358 44,941 40,316 General and administrative (1) 16,690 14,720 56,776 54,177 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 620 14,446 1,392 20,234 Total operating expenses 54,740 71,648 215,372 219,254 Loss from operations (318 ) (21,588 ) (26,550 ) (51,281 ) Interest expense (3,871 ) (3,691 ) (15,177 ) (14,521 ) Other income (expense), net (80 ) 432 (210 ) 1,140 Loss before income taxes (4,269 ) (24,847 ) (41,937 ) (64,662 ) Provision for income taxes 2,841 458 3,631 719 Net loss $ (7,110 ) $ (25,305 ) $ (45,568 ) $ (65,381 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (0.72 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 94,531 91,300 93,686 90,412 (1) The stock-based compensation expense included above was as follows: Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of revenues $ 556 $ 479 $ 1,905 $ 1,743 Sales and marketing 1,165 1,399 5,012 5,311 Research and development 851 1,108 3,876 3,831 General and administrative 3,166 4,364 12,019 17,486 Total stock-based compensation $ 5,738 $ 7,350 $ 22,812 $ 28,371

QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (45,568 ) $ (65,381 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 29,464 36,352 Stock-based compensation 22,812 28,371 Amortization of debt discount and issuance cost 11,618 11,011 Impairment of intangible asset 9,086 — Allowance for credit losses 568 888 Deferred income taxes 138 719 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,392 20,234 Other non-cash expenses 5,465 3,275 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (40,135 ) (13,232 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (14,326 ) 3,164 Accounts payable and other liabilities 27,576 15,554 Payments for contingent consideration and bonuses (2,901 ) (15,418 ) Accrued compensation and benefits 6,070 (197 ) Deferred revenues 14,751 1,125 Net cash provided by operating activities 26,010 26,465 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (14,720 ) (8,351 ) Purchases of intangible assets — (3,018 ) Net cash used in investing activities (14,720 ) (11,369 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuances of common stock under stock plans 16,219 5,002 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (6,333 ) (7,203 ) Principal payments on promissory note and finance lease obligations (456 ) (391 ) Payments for contingent consideration (6,121 ) (14,582 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 3,309 (17,174 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 66 66 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 14,665 (2,012 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 222,752 224,764 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 237,417 $ 222,752

QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ % $ % $ % $ % Net Loss ($) / Loss Margin (%) (2) $ (7,110 ) -5 % $ (25,305 ) -18 % $ (45,568 ) -9 % $ (65,381 ) -15 % Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 5,738 4 % 7,350 5 % 22,812 4 % 28,371 6 % Depreciation and amortization 5,039 3 % 9,830 7 % 29,464 6 % 36,352 8 % Acquisition related costs and other (1) 1,055 1 % 7,872 6 % 13,508 3 % 12,361 3 % Change in fair value of contingent consideration 620 — 14,446 10 % 1,392 — 20,234 5 % Interest expense 3,871 3 % 3,691 3 % 15,177 3 % 14,521 3 % Other income (expense), net 80 — (432 ) — 210 — (1,140 ) — Provision for income taxes 2,841 2 % 458 — 3,631 1 % 719 — Total adjustments $ 19,243 13 % $ 43,215 31 % $ 86,193 17 % $ 111,418 25 % Adjusted EBITDA ($) / Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) (2) $ 12,134 8 % $ 17,910 13 % $ 40,626 8 % $ 46,037 10 %

(1) For the year ended December 31, 2021, Other includes a charge of $9.1 million related to the impairment of certain intangible assets due to the circumstances surrounding the termination of our partnership with Albertsons, and restructuring charges of $2.7 million. For the year ended December 31, 2020, Other includes a $8.8 million loss contingency/settlement related to a contract dispute with Albertsons associated with a guaranteed distribution fee arrangement and restructuring charges of $1.5 million. For the year ended December 31, 2019, Other includes restructuring charges of $4.3 million. (2) Profit (Loss) Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin is the ratio of Profit (Loss) to Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA to Revenues.

QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN (Unaudited, in thousands) Q4 FY 20 Q1 FY 21 Q2 FY 21 Q3 FY 21 Q4 FY 21 Net loss $ (25,305 ) $ (13,414 ) $ (17,201 ) $ (7,843 ) $ (7,110 ) Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 7,350 5,844 6,540 4,690 5,738 Depreciation and amortization 9,830 9,431 7,707 7,287 5,039 Acquisition related costs and other (1) 7,872 482 3,251 8,720 1,055 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 14,446 285 242 245 620 Interest expense 3,691 3,730 3,767 3,809 3,871 Other (income) expense, net (432 ) 228 (194 ) 96 80 Provision for income taxes 458 249 218 323 2,841 Total adjustments $ 43,215 $ 20,249 $ 21,531 $ 25,170 $ 19,243 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 17,910 $ 6,835 $ 4,330 $ 17,327 $ 12,134 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2) 13 % 6 % 3 % 13 % 8 %

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is net loss adjusted for stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, change in fair value of contingent consideration, interest expense, other (income) expense, net, provision for income taxes, and acquisition related costs and other, which includes: a settlement of $6.8 million related to a contract dispute during Q4 FY 20, charge of $2.6 million related to the impairment of a promotion service right and restructuring charges of $0.2 million during Q2 FY21; charge of $6.5 million related to the impairment of certain intangible assets and restructuring charges of $1.8 million during Q3 FY21; restructuring charges of $0.7 million during Q4 FY21. (2) Adjusted EBITDA margin is the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA and Revenues.

