Quorum Software to Unveil Expanded Global Vision at Qnections22

Global energy community to gather from April 12-14 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quorum Software (Quorum), the global software leader dedicated to the energy industry, will unveil its expanded global vision at Qnections22 from April 12-14 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. This annual conference will bring together Quorum’s global energy community for the first time since the merger with Aucerna and acquisition of TietoEVRY’s Oil and Gas software business.

“Qnections is back for 2022 and it’s going to be better than ever. This is no ordinary Qnections as, for the first time, we’re welcoming all of our customers from around the world,” said Kyle Priest, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer of Quorum Software. “During the event, we’ll showcase our exciting, expanded vision as One Quorum, share our direction for the future, and describe how this delivers technology, innovation, and service value to every customer.”

Focused on the theme of Delivering Digital Advantage, the event will offer content dedicated to the full energy ecosystem – from planning, reserves, and economics, to hydrocarbon management, upstream operations for land accounting, production, midstream, marketing, pipeline and LNG, and of course measurement.

Attendees will have more than 100 sessions to choose from, including panel discussions on topics like ESG and the energy transition, case studies, keynotes, and best practices. During the main stage keynote address, Maynard Holt, industry thought leader and Founder & CEO of Veriten, will answer the question: “What does the energy world look like in ten years?” Product experts will also be available to answer users’ questions and help to discover new solutions across Quorum’s suite of products.

During Qnections22, Quorum’s Customer Advisory Board of trusted advisors will gather for the first time in-person. Together, they’ll help to shape the future of Quorum.

Additionally, the Qnections Technology Expo will feature Quorum’s energy partners, including EAG Services, Opportune, Magnum Forge, PwC, Capco, Capitalize, Enverus, Tory-Tech, Boxley Group, Autosol, Capgemini, Funk Futures, Whitley Penn, Novus Consulting, and Lighthouse Midstream Services.

Quorum is offering Qnections22 as a hybrid event where attendees can join in-person or virtually through an event live stream. To register for Qnections22, visit https://bit.ly/3FUrW0H.

About Quorum Software

Quorum Software is the largest fully-dedicated energy industry software provider in the world, serving more than 1,800 customers across the entire energy value chain in 55 countries. Quorum’s solutions power growth and profitability for energy businesses by connecting people, workflows, and systems with decision-ready data. Twenty years ago we delivered the industry’s first software for gas plant accountants, and today our solutions streamline business operations with industry forward data standards and integrations. The global energy industry trusts Quorum’s experts and applications to successfully navigate the energy transition while delivering value today and into the future. For more information, visit quorumsoftware.com.

Contacts

Media



Adam Cormier

PAN Communications



Quorum@pancomm.com