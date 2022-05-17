Quorum Software Introduces Cloud-First Energy Solutions to Australia Market at APPEA 2022

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quorum Software (Quorum), the global software leader dedicated to the energy industry, will exhibit its market-leading, cloud solutions including Energy Components, Planning Space, and FLOWCAL at the Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association (APPEA) 2022 Conference and Exhibition.

Through May 19, APPEA attendees can meet with Quorum’s experts at booth #54 in the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre to learn more about Energy Components, the company’s end-to-end solution for hydrocarbon management, and experience a live demonstration of their complete portfolio of integrated planning, economics, and reserves, featuring Planning Space and its companion applications Val Nav, Previso, and Enersight. The company is also showcasing FLOWCAL, the industry-leading measurement software designed to consolidate, validate, correct, balance, and report meter data for gas and liquids.

“We are thrilled to attend our first APPEA Conference at a time when Australia and other markets are increasing focus on import and export terminals to supply the world’s energy,” said Paul Langenbahn, President of Quorum Software.

“We look forward to sharing our solutions, which represent the deepest and widest application suite across the energy value chain worldwide,” said Justin Curle, Director, Australia & New Zealand of Quorum Software. “We are excited to join conversations about the latest industry trends and innovations and forging stronger bonds with market leaders from across the entire spectrum of oil and gas.”

More than 1,800 customers globally rely on Quorum’s portfolio of energy solutions to streamline key business functions and drive efficiency across the energy value chain.

About Quorum Software



Quorum Software is the largest fully dedicated energy industry software provider in the world, serving more than 1,800 customers across the entire energy value chain in 55 countries. Quorum’s solutions power growth and profitability for energy businesses by connecting people, workflows, and systems with decision-ready data. Twenty years ago, we delivered the industry’s first software for gas plant accountants, and today our solutions streamline business operations with industry forward data standards and integrations. The global energy industry trusts Quorum’s experts and applications to successfully navigate the energy transition while delivering value today and into the future. For more information, visit quorumsoftware.com.

About APPEA



The APPEA 2022 Conference and Exhibition was established more than 59 years ago and is widely recognized as the premier oil and gas event in the southern hemisphere. It’s where the energy sector comes together to talk about the latest research, innovations, and key challenges. The event hosts more than 120 exhibiting countries, with key representatives from government bodies, energy consultancy groups, global industry associations, oil, and gas producers and more.

To learn more about Quorum’s software solutions, visit quorumsoftware.com.

To learn more about APPEA, visit www.appeaconference.com.au.

Contacts

Media:



Lauren Force



lforce@pancomm.com

617 502 4366