Quorum Software Completes Acquisition of TietoEVRY’s Oil and Gas Software Business

Combination creates the global leader in software for the energy industry.

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quorum Software (Quorum), a Thoma Bravo portfolio company and the global software leader dedicated to the energy industry, today announced the closing of the previously reported acquisition of TietoEVRY’s Oil and Gas software business. This transaction includes Energy Components solutions for hydrocarbon accounting and management and DaWinci solutions for personnel and materials logistics.

Earlier this year, Quorum merged with Aucerna, a globally trusted provider of integrated planning, execution, and reserves software for the energy industry. Combining Quorum, Aucerna, and TietoEVRY’s Oil and Gas software business creates the global leader in software for connecting people, information, and energy.

“ Energy Components and DaWinci solutions are international standards in the energy industry, and the talented employees who support them are valuable additions to our team,” said Gene Austin, CEO of Quorum Software. “ Together, we offer a complete set of solutions in lockstep with our customers. Our vision for the future, coming off of both of these transactions, is to provide the most robust set of cloud-first applications for the global energy ecosystem.”

The newly combined company will operate as Quorum Software. The transactions, both complete as of today, will empower Quorum to connect operations to the boardroom and deliver on customer priorities to automate critical workflows, integrate data across the organization, and drive intelligent business insights.

Today, Quorum serves more than 1,800 energy customers of all sizes, from startups to supermajors, across 55 countries. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Quorum Software will have offices throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. Quorum will continue to have a significant presence in Calgary, Alberta, the headquarters of Aucerna, and in Norway, the business headquarters of Energy Components and DaWinci.

About Quorum Software

Quorum Software connects people and information across the energy value chain. Twenty years ago, we built the first software for gas plant accountants. Pipeline operators came next, followed by land administrators, pumpers, and planners. Since 1999, Quorum has helped thousands of energy workers with business workflows that optimize profitability and growth. Our vision for the future connects the global energy ecosystem through cloud-first software, data standards, and integration. The trusted source of decision-ready data for 1,800+ companies, Quorum Software makes the essential connections that let us work better together in the connected energy workplace. For more information, visit quorumsoftware.com.

