Quorum Software Appoints Jan Manning as Chief Information Officer

Technology Veteran to Lead Company’s Enterprise Data, Systems, and Processes at Scale.

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quorum Software (Quorum), a global software leader dedicated to the energy industry, today announced that Jan Manning has been named Chief Information Officer. In this role, she will be responsible for leading Quorum’s information technology and security organization to ensure the needs of both internal and external customers are met.

“As Quorum continues to grow, scaling our IT, cloud operations, and security organization remains a top priority to support our customers and internal systems,” said Paul Langenbahn, CEO of Quorum Software. “Jan has extensive experience building and leading strategic initiatives and teams within information technology, and I’m confident that she will serve Quorum well in driving our cloud-first strategy and overall goal of connecting people, workflows, and systems across the energy ecosystem.”

Prior to joining Quorum, Manning served as Chief Information Officer at several other reputable software and technology companies, including Forescout Technologies, Inc., DATASCAN, and Gemalto. As CIO of these companies, her duties included implementing corporate application and infrastructure standards and eliminating technology inefficiencies, building proactive customer managed services teams, overseeing IT operations and security, leading strategic planning and vendor negotiations, and much more.

“There’s never been a more exciting time to be working in the technology sector and by leveraging the many capabilities of the cloud to unlock more efficient workflows and lay the foundation for long-term agility,” said Jan Manning, Chief Information Officer at Quorum Software. “I look forward to bringing my software experience and IT leadership to Quorum to assist them in achieving the accelerated results that can be experienced with technology today.”

Manning earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Management and Computer Science from the University of Maryland Global Campus.

To learn more about Quorum Software, visit www.quorumsoftware.com.

About Quorum Software



Quorum Software is a leading provider of energy software worldwide, serving more than 1,800 customers across the entire energy value chain in 55 countries. Quorum’s solutions power growth and profitability for energy businesses by connecting people, workflows, and systems with decision-ready data. Twenty years ago, we delivered the industry’s first software for gas plant accountants, and today our solutions streamline business operations with industry forward data standards and integrations. The global energy industry trusts Quorum’s experts and applications to successfully navigate the energy transition while delivering value today and into the future. For more information, visit quorumsoftware.com.

Contacts

Media

Lauren Force



PAN Communications



Quorum@pancomm.com