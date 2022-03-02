Qumulo Recognized by Leading Technology Research Firm DCIG as Top 5 Rising Storage Vendor for Healthcare

Qumulo Chosen as a DCIG “Top 5” Rising Storage Vendor in Healthcare Report

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qumulo, the leader in data storage and management at scale, today announced it has been declared one of the “Top 5” vendors in the 2022-2023 DCIG Top 5 Rising Vendors in Storage for Healthcare report. DCIG recently completed a thorough examination of the healthcare storage market. That research includes the analysis of 16 different vendors from which DCIG selected the top five vendors that hospitals and other healthcare organizations should consider when designing their storage solutions. According to DCIG, the “DCIG Top 5” reports help IT decision makers save time discovering and evaluating products for consideration; understand key factors organizations in selecting a provider; and identify differentiators between top providers.

“This latest ranking by DCIG underscores the value Qumulo delivers its customers as they grapple with the explosion of unstructured data and the resulting storage needs,” said Ben Gitenstein, Vice President of Product at Qumulo. “Healthcare organizations like hospitals, biotech companies and research facilities, are facing more pressure to capture, store and manage all of their data. Qumulo is unmatched in performance, cost, and simplicity, making it the ideal solution for any healthcare organization. We are thrilled to be recognized by DCIG for this accomplishment.”

“Qumulo’s software-defined hybrid file system provides high-performance file services for trillions of files in multi-petabyte data sets. This is true on-premises, natively in the public cloud, and as a system that scales across on-premises and public cloud environments. It provides the scalable data services and real-time visibility organizations need to manage the ever-increasing volume, velocity and variety of data,” said Ken Clipperton, DCIG Lead Analyst, Storage.

According to the report, three of the key features that earned Qumulo a spot among DCIG TOP 5 Rising Vendors in Storage for Healthcare solutions include:

Simple Global Hybrid Cloud : Qumulo delivers a single namespace with multiprotocol access (SMB, NFS, FTP, REST) across all assigned storage. No application migration or transformation is required to access files in any environment, including in the cloud, easing both storage consolidation and data collaboration tasks.

: Qumulo delivers a single namespace with multiprotocol access (SMB, NFS, FTP, REST) across all assigned storage. No application migration or transformation is required to access files in any environment, including in the cloud, easing both storage consolidation and data tasks. Consistent Workflow Integration : Rich APIs from Qumulo enable the tight workflow integration of storage with complex data pipelines and critical application workflows found in key use cases like genomics, molecular simulations, image processing and PACS.

: Rich APIs from Qumulo enable the tight workflow integration of storage with complex data pipelines and critical application workflows found in key use cases like genomics, molecular simulations, image processing and PACS. Real Time Analytics: Qumulo provides instant data and usage visibility across billions of files. The resulting intelligence enables the “full utilization” of storage resources and powers the Qumulo platform’s automatic predictive file-level pre-fetch and caching for high performance.

“When researching file storage solutions that could deliver HPC-class performance, hybrid cloud simplicity, and hugely scalable capacities for these Healthcare and Life Sciences reports, we found that Qumulo not only met those requirements, but could do so efficiently and cost-effectively. Their storage was architected to grow to extreme-scale unstructured data capacities with intelligent file-level algorithms that leverage assigned NVMe resources to maximize file storage performance,” said Mike Matchett, DCIG Consulting Analyst.

Join Qumulo at this year’s HIMSS event on March 14-17, 2022, taking place at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. You’ll hear directly from Lexington Medical Center in a fireside chat about their experiences with Qumulo, and how they’ve leveraged Qumulo’s enterprise file data platform to transform their PACS workflows, advance their patient care, and more. Come learn from them and other customers, as well as our partner HPE.

Read more about how Qumulo is helping healthcare customers everywhere manage and store massive amounts of data, by downloading the report or contacting us today.

About Qumulo, Inc.

Qumulo is the breakthrough leader in simplifying data management in its native file form at a massive scale across hybrid-cloud environments. Its high-performance file data platform is designed to store, manage and create workflows and applications with data in its native file form at massive scale on prem and in the public cloud. Qumulo is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, major film and animation studios, and some of the largest research facilities in the world to easily manage the full data lifecycle from ingestion, transformation, publishing and archiving with cost-effective capacity, dynamic scalability, automatic encryption, real-time visibility and an advanced API that enables customers to easily integrate Qumulo into their ecosystem and workflows. www.qumulo.com.

About DCIG, LLC

The Data Center Intelligence Group (DCIG) empowers the IT industry with actionable analysis. DCIG analysts provide informed third-party analysis of various cloud, data protection, and data storage technologies. DCIG’s audiences include C-level executives, IT managers, IT professionals, magazine editors, bloggers, analysts, and providers within the IT and cloud service industry. www.dcig.com

