Qumulo Named a Five-Time Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qumulo, the radically simple way to manage petabyte-scale data anywhere, today announced its position as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage for the fifth consecutive year. Gartner, Inc. positioned Qumulo in the Leaders quadrant based on its completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Bill Richter, CEO of Qumulo, said, “ From day one, our mission has been to help customers store, manage, and curate data – anywhere and forever. Gartner recognition of Qumulo as a five-time Leader reflects the groundswell of delighted customers that have adopted Qumulo and our relentless innovation that allows customers to run their unstructured data workloads simply anywhere.”

In the Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage report issued recently, Gartner analysts Julia Palmer, Jerry Rozeman, Chandra Mukhyala, and Jeff Vogel noted that “ I&O leaders are demanding scalability, flexibility, life cycle management, ease of management and analytics insights into data.”

Over the past 12 months, Qumulo has added core functionality while expanding platform options for customers. Customers can now deploy Qumulo’s industry leading distributed software on the widest variety of platforms: All three major public clouds (AWS, Azure & GCP) as well as multiple hardware platforms for various price-performance needs from a variety of industry leading platform vendors including HPE, Supermicro, Arrow and Fujitsu.

“ This recognition validates our mission to be the leading enterprise unstructured data platform that our customers can deploy anywhere, be it in their data centers or in their cloud environments and stands out for its simplicity and ease-of-use”, said Kiran Bhageshpur, CTO of Qumulo.

According to Gartner Peer Insights™, Qumulo has an Overall Rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars in the Distributed File Systems and Object Storage market, based on 119 reviews, as of 28 October 2022.

Download a complimentary copy of Gartner “ Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage.”

