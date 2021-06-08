Qumulo Bolsters Executive Team with Jonathan Maltos as Vice President of People to Drive Business Growth

Maltos will lead the charge to attract and develop top talent around the world

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qumulo, the breakthrough leader in radically simplifying enterprise file data management across hybrid cloud environments, today announced the expansion of its executive team through the appointment of Jonathan Maltos as Vice President of People, effective immediately. In this role, Maltos is responsible for expanding global hiring and spearheading employee engagement and development initiatives at Qumulo, and will play a key role in accelerating the company’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives (DE&I).

Maltos brings more than 20 years of human resources leadership experience with talent acquisition, learning and development, retention, employee relations, and more. He joins Qumulo from gaming company, Big Fish Games, where he served as the Vice President of HR and led the company’s people operations through several business transformations and acquisitions. Jonathan has also held numerous HR leadership and consulting roles at distinguished corporations such as Aon Hewitt, Darigold and Washington Mutual Bank.

“Jonathan’s wealth of employee development experience will be a key addition to our global leadership team,” said Bill Richter, CEO of Qumulo. “His passion for building creative, culture-driven and diverse teams and scaling globally make him a natural fit to scale Qumulo in service of our customers. With his track record of empowering and developing people, I know he will make a great impact here.”

“I look forward to building upon the incredible culture and people team that already exist within Qumulo,” said Maltos. “Qumulons are passionate – they like rolling up their sleeves to build a great company, a great culture and a great product. My interest in joining the team was immediate because these are things I’m also very passionate about. I’m thrilled to start my next chapter at such a mission-driven company.”

Maltos holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations and Political Science from the University of Washington.

