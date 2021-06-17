Qumulo and HPE GreenLake Cloud Services to Provide a Pay-As-You-Go File Platform for Unstructured Data

Collaboration enables customers with flexible capacity at scale and reduces unnecessary expenses through a pay-per-use model

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qumulo, the breakthrough leader in radically simplifying enterprise file data management across hybrid cloud environments, today announced an integration with HPE GreenLake Cloud Services to offer customers the Qumulo® File Data Platform delivered as-a-service. This collaboration provides a modern cloud experience with on-premises control to meet the needs of today’s unstructured data demands across industries. This news comes on the heels of Qumulo’s expansion of its global operations to Asia-Pacific and its strategic partnership with HPE to deliver data solutions to that region.

“At Qumulo, we believe in radical simplicity and flexibility for our customers. That’s why we designed our file system to be agnostic so that customers can take full advantage of their data no matter how demanding the workload, and across their choice of cloud or on-premise data centers,” said Ben Gitenstein, Vice President of Product at Qumulo. “By working together with HPE GreenLake, we’re able to offer even more flexibility to customers through variable monthly payments based on metered usage.”

The amount of unstructured data being generated today has grown exponentially over the past decade, and legacy architectures can no longer keep up with the growing demands. Companies across healthcare, financial services, media and entertainment, and other industries are producing massive amounts of unstructured file data that needs to be stored, managed, protected and analyzed. Through this collaboration, Qumulo and HPE deliver all the power, scale, and cost-efficiency that comes with the public cloud but deliver it within a private data center.

“It’s getting more difficult for businesses to manage the flood of data and predict storage requirements, making it crucial to adopt cloud-based operations for their hybrid environments,” said Maurice Martin, VP of Partner Ecosystem for HPE GreenLake Cloud Services. “With Qumulo’s scalable file data system delivered on HPE GreenLake Cloud Services, we can help our joint customers simplify IT operations and deliver cloud-scale economics on-premises, at the edge, or in colocation facilities. By bringing the cloud operational model to where our customers’ data lives, they can accelerate their digital transformation and importantly streamline data management.”

Qumulo’s modern file data platform running on purpose built HPE Apollo 4200 Gen10 hybrid flash and HPE ProLiant DL325 Gen10 Plus servers delivers unprecedented security and data visibility to enterprise organizations. The powerful collaboration provides customers with up to 30 percent savings on capital expenditures due to an eliminated need for overprovisioning their data, 75 percent less time to deploy global IT projects and 40 percent increased IT team productivity by reducing their support load1.

More details on this collaboration will be available during the HPE Discover Conference taking place June 22-24, 2021. You can register for Qumulo’s Office Hours during HPE Discover here.

HPE GreenLake Cloud Services provide customers with a powerful foundation to drive digital transformation through an elastic as-a-service platform that can run on premises, at the edge, or in a colocation facility. HPE GreenLake combines the simplicity and agility of the cloud with the governance, compliance, and visibility that comes with hybrid IT. HPE GreenLake offers a range of cloud services that accelerate innovation, including cloud services for bare metal, compute, container management, data protection, HCI, HPC, machine learning operations, networking, SAP HANA, storage, VDI, and VMs. The HPE GreenLake Cloud Services business is rapidly growing with over $4.8 billion USD in total contract value and more than 900 partners selling HPE GreenLake. Today, HPE GreenLake has more than 1200 enterprise customers across 50 countries in all industry sectors and sizes including Fortune 500 companies, government and public sector organizations, and small and midmarket enterprises. For more information on HPE GreenLake, please visit: https://www.hpe.com/us/en/greenlake.html.

About Qumulo, Inc.

Qumulo is the breakthrough leader in simplifying data management in its native file form at a massive scale across hybrid-cloud environments. Its high-performance file data platform is designed to store, manage and create workflows and applications with data in its native file form at massive scale on prem and in the public cloud. Qumulo is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, major film and animation studios, and some of the largest research facilities in the world to easily manage the full data lifecycle from ingestion, transformation, and publishing to archiving, with cost-effective capacity, dynamic scalability, automatic encryption, real-time visibility and an advanced API that enables customers to easily integrate Qumulo into their ecosystem and workflows. www.qumulo.com.

Qumulo and the Qumulo logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Qumulo, Inc. All other marks and names herein may be trademarks of other companies. Copyright © 2021. All Rights Reserved.

1 Forrester Consulting, The Total Economic Impact™ Of HPE GreenLake, June 2020

