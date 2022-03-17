Qumu Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Continued Execution of Cloud Growth Strategy Drives 35% Increase in SaaS Revenue and 16% Increase in SaaS Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Q4 2021 and Recent Operational Highlights

Recognized by Aragon Research in the “Leader” category of the 2022 Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Video.

Partnered with Kollective, a provider of enterprise content delivery networking, and introduced the new Qumu Partner Program to meet growing enterprise video needs of global organizations.

Unveiled the latest capabilities for the Qumu Video Engagement Platform that provides system administrators with improved monitoring and management capabilities.

Named a finalist in the 2021-2022 Cloud Awards, the international cloud computing awards program.

Strengthened the leadership team with the appointment of Tom Krueger as the company’s new CFO to drive success of Qumu’s continued SaaS transformation.

Partnered with GovSmart to bring Qumu’s Video Engagement Platform to government agencies as they work to modernize IT systems and communicate via video with their wide networks.

Q4 2021 and Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) ARR growth from 2019 to 2021 resulted in a 40% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

SaaS revenue increased 35% to $10.2 million in 2021, compared to $7.6 million in 2020.

SaaS Annual Recurring Revenue (SaaS ARR) grew to $12.8 million, up 16% year-over-year.

Q4 2021 operating expenses decreased 4% compared to Q3 2021.

$20.6 million of cash and cash equivalents at quarter end.

Q4 2021 Key Performance Indicators

SaaS revenue accounted for 56% of recurring revenue, exceeding the company’s guidance of 50% for 2021.

SaaS ARR increased 16% to $12.8 million in Q4 2021 from $11.1 million in Q4 2020.

SaaS customer retention metrics: Gross Retention Rate (GRR): 91% at end of Q4 2021 compared to 80% at end of Q4 2020. Net Retention Rate (NRR): 114% at end of Q4 2021 compared to 141% at end of Q4 2020.



Management Commentary

“Our results for the fourth quarter and full year demonstrate the continued execution of our strategic roadmap, which emphasizes growing our cloud business and scaling our SaaS revenue base,” said Qumu President and CEO TJ Kennedy. “Highlighting this success is the 35% SaaS revenue growth we delivered in 2021, bringing our total SaaS revenue to a record $10.2 million at year end. Additionally, SaaS revenue accounted for 56% of our recurring revenue and 48% of our total revenue in Q4 2021, with the percent of total recurring revenue metric exceeding our guidance for the year-end and giving us encouraging momentum as we begin 2022. SaaS annual recurring revenue also grew by 16% in 2021, bringing the growth rate for SaaS ARR over the last two years to 40%, which we expect to serve as a strong benchmark going forward.”

Qumu CFO Tom Krueger commented: “As expected, our overall topline was down for the year, which was a direct result of certain legacy, on-prem contracts sunsetting as we focus our attention on higher margin, recurring revenue deals. Our partner-led sales motions and customer success efforts are gaining momentum and driving new customers, deeper relationships, and cloud conversions. In 2021, we completed five on-prem to SaaS conversions and expect to complete a similar number this year. Partner generated revenue grew 25% compared to 2020 and accounted for more than 30% of our total revenue in 2021. Looking at our costs, the optimization measures we implemented in the second half of 2021 have made us a more nimble and efficient organization, reflected by strong margins and reduced operating expenses, which we expect to further reduce in 2022.”

Kennedy continued: “2021 was a transformative year for our organization, and I am incredibly proud of what the team accomplished. We scaled our cloud offerings, expanded our partner network, converted key on-prem customers, and delivered robust SaaS revenue growth, all of which allowed us to enter 2022 with solid momentum.

“Looking ahead, the progress we’re making with partners and strategic alliances is gaining traction, which we believe will translate to even more results starting in the second quarter of this year. As we continue to transform our business, we are focused on delivering robust SaaS revenue growth, which will be driven by new customer and expansion bookings sourced through the channel in 2022. Based on our success driving SaaS revenue and ARR in 2021, we are increasing our goals for 2022. We now expect our SaaS recurring revenue as a percentage of our recurring revenue to be at least 65% by the end of 2022 and 75% by the end of 2023. Longer term, we are confident that Qumu will emerge as a subscription-driven growth company operating at scale, benefiting from high-margin recurring revenues, sustainable and growing cash flow and Adjusted EBITDA and net income profitability.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue for Q4 2021 was $5.9 million, compared to $6.4 million in Q3 2021 and $6.9 million in Q4 2020. The year-over-year decrease was expected and due to the company’s strategic shift away from perpetual license sales, where revenue is recognized upon delivery, and toward SaaS sales, which results in ratable recognition of revenue through subscription terms.

Service revenue for Q4 2021 was $5.8 million, compared to $5.7 million in Q3 2021 and $6.1 million in Q4 2020. The year-over-year decrease resulted from customer contracts sunsetting, impacting maintenance revenue associated with the company’s on-premise solution.

Gross margin in Q4 2021 was 75%, compared to gross margin of 76% for both Q3 2021 and Q4 2020. The gross margin percentage was impacted by lower overall revenue relative to the comparative periods.

Net loss in Q4 2021 totaled $(3.8) million, or $(0.21) loss per basic and diluted share. This compares to net loss of $(3.7) million, or $(0.21) loss per basic and diluted share, for Q3 2021 and net loss of $(4.0) million, or $(0.29) loss per basic and diluted share, in Q4 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA loss, a non-GAAP measure, in Q4 2021 was $(3.1) million, compared to $(3.5) million in Q3 2021 and $(1.1) million in Q4 2020.

As of December 31, 2021, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $20.6 million and borrowings of $5.0 million on the company’s revolving credit facility.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Revenue for full year 2021 was $24.0 million, compared to $29.1 million in full year 2020. The decrease was expected and due to a large on-premise deal recognized in 2020 as well as the company’s strategic shift away from perpetual license sales, which revenue is recognized upon delivery, and toward SaaS sales, which results in ratable recognition of revenue through subscription terms.

Service revenue for full year 2021 was $22.8 million, compared to $21.5 million in 2020. The year-over-year increase resulted from shifting customers to the cloud and growing SaaS ARR and SaaS revenue.

Gross margin in 2021 was 74%, an improvement from gross margin of 71% for 2020.

Net loss in 2021 totaled $(16.4) million, or $(0.93) loss per basic and $(1.01) loss per diluted share. This compares to net loss of $(9.2) million, or $(0.68) loss per basic and $(0.70) loss per diluted share in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA loss, a non-GAAP measure, in 2021 was $(15.2) million, compared to $(2.3) million in 2020.

Business Outlook

Qumu provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations. The company emphasizes that its guidance is subject to various important cautionary factors referenced in the section entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” below, including risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s strategic plan, transition to SaaS recurring revenue through channel partners, and the COVID-19 pandemic, such as trends in distributed remote and hybrid work impacting enterprise technology adoption and procurement.

To give insight into the progress of Qumu’s SaaS business transformation, the company provides a business outlook based on the percentage of recurring revenue comprised of SaaS revenue. Qumu management now expects that SaaS recurring revenue will comprise approximately 65% of its overall recurring revenue mix by the end of 2022, with targeted growth to approximately 75% of recurring revenue mix by the end of 2023.

Conference Call

Qumu executive management will host a conference call today (March 17, 2022) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

U.S. Dial-In Number: +1.833.644.0679



International Dial-In Number: +1.918.922.6755

Investors can also access a webcast of the live conference call by linking through the investor relations section of the Qumu website at https://ir.qumu.com. The webcast will be archived on Qumu’s website for one year.

Non-GAAP Information

To supplement the company’s condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, the company uses Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, which excludes certain items from net loss, a GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items related to interest income and expense, the impact of income-based taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, change in fair value of derivative and warrant liabilities, foreign currency gains and losses, other non-operating income and expenses, and transaction-related expenses.

The company uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when planning, monitoring, and evaluating the company’s performance. The company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it provides supplemental information that allows investors to review the company’s results of operations from the same perspective as management and the company’s board of directors. Non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only for understanding our operating results. The non-GAAP results should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

See the attached Supplemental Financial Information for a reconciliation of net loss, a GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

About Qumu

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) is a leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. The Qumu Cloud platform enables global organizations to drive human engagement, increase access to and insights from video use, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” or “estimate” or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Such forward-looking statements include, for example, statements about: the expected use and adoption of video in the enterprise, the impact of COVID-19 on the use and adoption of video in the enterprise, the company’s future revenue and operating performance, cash balances, future product mix or the timing of recognition of revenue, the demand for the company’s products or software, or the success of go-to-market strategies or the other initiatives in the company’s strategic plan. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements include the risk factors described in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other factors set forth in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Qumu assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law.

QUMU CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited – in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended



December 31, Year Ended



December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Software licenses and appliances $ 95 $ 811 $ 1,186 $ 7,547 Service 5,815 6,070 22,836 21,525 Total revenues 5,910 6,881 24,022 29,072 Cost of revenues: Software licenses and appliances 32 184 222 2,528 Service 1,476 1,488 5,946 5,825 Total cost of revenues 1,508 1,672 6,168 8,353 Gross profit 4,402 5,209 17,854 20,719 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,907 2,279 8,426 8,252 Sales and marketing 4,339 2,612 18,478 9,055 General and administrative 2,046 3,004 8,596 10,059 Amortization of purchased intangibles 161 165 649 657 Total operating expenses 8,453 8,060 36,149 28,023 Operating loss (4,051 ) (2,851 ) (18,295 ) (7,304 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (19 ) (35 ) (100 ) (73 ) Decrease (increase) in fair value of derivative liability — (1 ) 37 103 Decrease (increase) in fair value of warrant liability 80 (1,096 ) 1,549 (1,826 ) Gain on sale of BriefCam — — 50 — Other, net 25 (154 ) 2 (406 ) Total other income (expense), net 86 (1,286 ) 1,538 (2,202 ) Loss before income taxes (3,965 ) (4,137 ) (16,757 ) (9,506 ) Income tax benefit (116 ) (159 ) (392 ) (306 ) Net loss $ (3,849 ) $ (3,978 ) $ (16,365 ) $ (9,200 ) Net loss per share – basic: Net loss per share – basic $ (0.21 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.93 ) $ (0.68 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 17,978 13,781 17,514 13,612 Net loss per share – diluted: Loss attributable to common shareholders $ (3,849 ) $ (3,978 ) $ (17,913 ) $ (9,494 ) Net loss per share – diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (1.01 ) $ (0.70 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 17,978 13,781 17,650 13,627

QUMU CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited – in thousands) December 31, December 31, Assets 2021 2020 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,563 $ 11,878 Receivables, net 3,709 5,612 Contract assets 446 467 Income taxes receivable 556 479 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,184 2,302 Total current assets 27,458 20,738 Property and equipment, net 337 249 Right of use assets – operating leases 146 332 Intangible assets, net 1,388 2,143 Goodwill 7,388 7,455 Deferred income taxes, non-current 17 19 Other assets, non-current 362 490 Total assets $ 37,096 $ 31,426 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 2,742 $ 2,705 Accrued compensation 1,725 2,145 Deferred revenue 10,862 12,918 Operating lease liabilities 597 735 Financing obligations 5,502 406 Note payable — 1,800 Derivative liability — 37 Warrant liability 801 2,910 Total current liabilities 22,229 23,656 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue, non-current 1,507 3,488 Income taxes payable, non-current 630 608 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 21 554 Financing obligations, non-current 113 75 Other liabilities, non-current — 160 Total long-term liabilities 2,271 4,885 Total liabilities 24,500 28,541 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 178 138 Additional paid-in capital 105,655 79,489 Accumulated deficit (90,693 ) (74,328 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,544 ) (2,414 ) Total stockholders’ equity 12,596 2,885 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 37,096 $ 31,426

QUMU CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited – in thousands) Year Ended



December 31, 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net loss $ (16,365 ) $ (9,200 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 983 1,518 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 5 — Stock-based compensation 2,067 1,178 Accretion of debt discount and issuance costs 40 85 Gain on sale of BriefCam, Ltd. (50 ) — Decrease in fair value of derivative liability (37 ) (103 ) Increase (decrease) in fair value of warrant liability (1,549 ) 1,826 Deferred income taxes 2 2 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 1,911 (938 ) Contract assets 21 645 Income taxes receivable / payable (50 ) (102 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 752 157 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities (530 ) 682 Accrued compensation (419 ) 972 Deferred revenue (4,029 ) 4,688 Other non-current liabilities (160 ) 160 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (17,408 ) 1,570 Investing activities: Proceeds from sale of BriefCam, Ltd. 50 — Purchases of property and equipment (239 ) (128 ) Net cash used in investing activities (189 ) (128 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from line of credit 6,840 — Payment on line of credit (1,840 ) — Principal payments on term loan (1,833 ) — Principal payments on financing obligations (445 ) (372 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (25 ) — Net proceeds from common stock issuance 23,085 — Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock plans 545 440 Common stock repurchases to settle employee withholding liability (51 ) (188 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 26,276 (120 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 6 (83 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 8,685 1,239 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 11,878 10,639 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 20,563 $ 11,878

QUMU CORPORATION Supplemental Financial Information (unaudited – in thousands) A summary of revenue is as follows: Three Months Ended



December 31, Year Ended



December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Software licenses and appliances $ 95 $ 811 $ 1,186 $ 7,547 Service Subscription, maintenance and support 5,036 5,175 20,074 18,770 Professional services and other 779 895 2,762 2,755 Total service 5,815 6,070 22,836 21,525 Total revenue $ 5,910 $ 6,881 $ 24,022 $ 29,072

A reconciliation from GAAP results to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows: Three Months Ended



December 31, Year Ended



December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (3,849 ) $ (3,978 ) $ (16,365 ) $ (9,200 ) Interest expense, net 19 35 100 73 Income tax benefit (116 ) (159 ) (392 ) (306 ) Depreciation and amortization expense: Depreciation and amortization in operating expenses 58 344 228 575 Total depreciation and amortization expense 58 344 228 575 Amortization of intangibles included in cost of revenues 26 74 106 286 Amortization of intangibles included in operating expenses 161 165 649 657 Total amortization of intangibles expense 187 239 755 943 Total depreciation and amortization expense 245 583 983 1,518 EBITDA (3,701 ) (3,519 ) (15,674 ) (7,915 ) Gain on sale of BriefCam, Ltd. — — (50 ) — Increase (decrease) in fair value of derivative liability — 1 (37 ) (103 ) Increase (decrease) in fair value of warrant liability (80 ) 1,096 (1,549 ) 1,826 Other expense (income), net (25 ) 154 (2 ) 406 Stock-based compensation expense: Stock-based compensation included in cost of revenues 27 14 71 36 Stock-based compensation included in operating expenses 637 544 1,996 1,142 Total stock-based compensation expense 664 558 2,067 1,178 Non-cash office lease surrender costs — 637 — 637 Transaction-related expenses — — — 1,623 Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,142 ) $ (1,073 ) $ (15,245 ) $ (2,348 )

