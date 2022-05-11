Quinnipiac University Adopts YuJa Enterprise Video Platform as All-In-One Steaming and Video Content Management Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Connecticut-based Quinnipiac University has deployed the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform across its three campuses in Hamden and North Haven. The Platform will provide the institution with lecture capture capabilities, along with video quizzing, a playback quiz feature, and a comprehensive analytics dashboard.

The institution was seeking to replace Techsmith Knowmia since the company phased out enterprise education video hosting from its business model. YuJa has successfully helped a number of institutions migrate video and media content from other platforms to a Cloud-based Video CMS, as well as train faculty and staff to get the most from the Video Platform. YuJa also integrates with Blackboard, Quinnipiac’s Learning Management System (LMS).

“Quinnipiac University offers a number of ways for faculty and students to use the YuJa Video Platform from the Blackboard app, to desktop and mobile devices. We’re working to enhance the video editor to support an even more diverse set of capabilities that will benefit the university and its users,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited to provide an all-in-one Video Content Management System (CMS) to help the institution make learning accessible to all users.”

ABOUT QUINNIPIAC UNIVERSITY

Quinnipiac University is a private, coeducational university where students engage in an educational experience that’s both personal and challenging from faculty who care deeply about student outcomes. The university offers 150 programs to approximately 7,000 undergraduate and 3,000 graduate students. Its three campuses are located in Hamden and North Haven, Connecticut, and a network of 60,000 alumni is spread around the world.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, enterprise accessibility and data archiving. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

