Quickbase AI Console: A Single Hub to Put AI to Work

Build custom apps, connect data, and gain visibility across teams and projects in one centralized AI-powered resource

Register for Quickbase’s EmpowerPro for a preview of the AI Console

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quickbase, the AI-powered work management platform, today announced an expansion of its AI capabilities – a new, centralized AI Console to supercharge productivity for workers and teams regardless of technical expertise. Available now, this new hub brings together generative AI-based application and integration building capabilities, along with options for adding predictive analytics and insights to any application.





Industries like construction and manufacturing are exploring AI’s potential as an efficiency and productivity booster yet struggle to apply it to their specific needs. Most AI tools available today don’t align with the unique workflows in these complex industries, leaving much of that potential unrealized. Operational data remains disconnected and trapped in siloes, making it difficult to gain AI-driven insights that could improve decision-making, productivity, and safety.

Quickbase’s new AI Console delivers a centralized, unified experience, customized for complex industries that builds on the introduction of AI into its platform in late 2023, with powerful capabilities to:

Build custom apps and integrations – Using Quickbase’s AI Smart Builder, anyone can easily build apps, pipelines, and workflows in under a minute with just a few prompts and clicks, with the ability to further customize and share.

Using Quickbase’s AI Smart Builder, anyone can easily build apps, pipelines, and workflows in under a minute with just a few prompts and clicks, with the ability to further customize and share. Gain quicker insights, improve decision-making – Access actionable, digestible analytics through Quickbase’s AI Data Analyzer with the new Quick Insights feature, revealing patterns within data that showcase factors that drive or influence outcomes and decision-making.

Access actionable, digestible analytics through Quickbase’s AI Data Analyzer with the new Quick Insights feature, revealing patterns within data that showcase factors that drive or influence outcomes and decision-making. Increase trust and confidence in AI – Ask Quickbase AI, a new natural language query tool , makes it easy to understand and trust the data and insights within their Quickbase apps by asking a simple question instead of manually combing through data or generating reports.

“AI has massive potential to multiply the impact of every worker, but there are significant barriers to making it available for every industry and every employee,” said Ed Jennings, CEO of Quickbase. “We’re on a mission to change that, making AI accessible and safe for a range of operational challenges and users. Make it practical and useful by putting the power of generative AI and predictive analytics in the hands of non-technical people, including frontline workers, to build working solutions in minutes. Less time building and developing solutions, more time getting work done that leads to impact.”

About Quickbase

Quickbase is a Work Management platform used by more than 12,000 organizations worldwide to be more productive when managing large-scale projects and operations. Using the power and flexibility of AI and low code/no code technology, Quickbase brings together people, data, and processes into one place, making it easier to oversee and coordinate work across the business. For industries like Construction and Manufacturing, where operational efficiency and safety is critical, Quickbase helps minimize administrative overhead, mitigate operational risks, and provide clear project visibility. Founded in 1999, Quickbase is headquartered in Boston with teams in London, Sofia, and Bangalore. For more information, visit www.quickbase.com. Quickbase – All together now.

Contacts

Christian Potts



Quickbase



E: cpotts@quickbase.com