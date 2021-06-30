Query.AI Named a 2021 Cool Vendor in the Gartner Cool Vendors in Security Operations

Report Highlights Vendors with “Innovative Ways to Support Security Operations Through the Use of Automation and Counterintuitive Approaches”

BROOKINGS, S.D.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Gartner–Query.AI, the provider of the market’s only security investigations control plane for modern enterprises, today announced it has been named a 2021 Cool Vendor in Security Operations1 by Gartner.

According to the report, “Organizations struggle to obtain visibility of where IT operates, awareness of exposures, and the ability to detect and respond to threats.” It also states that security and risk management leaders should, “Use all available data sources to improve incident investigation and response, and threat hunting capabilities. A decentralized approach may be faster to implement, more efficient and more cost-effective compared with using a traditional, centralized log management approach.”

Using a privacy-by-design approach and its patented browser-based architecture, Query.AI simultaneously normalizes and enriches data across any platform, including SIEM, SOAR, and XDR, to enable investigations with high confidence outcomes and without complexity. The security investigations control plane provides guided data exploration and supports natural language processing, which eliminates the need for security analysts to be experts in individual systems and gives organizations the flexibility to determine where their data is stored and who has access. With growing data volumes across an enterprise’s on-premise, multi-cloud, and SaaS environments, as well as security solutions charging by data ingestion, Query.AI delivers an effective way to speed security investigation and response goals while simultaneously reducing costs.

“We are excited to see Query.AI recognized in the latest Gartner ‘Cool Vendors in Security Operations’ Report. One of the biggest challenges our team faced, particularly with threat hunting and incident response, was speed and access to disparate data repositories. Query.AI’s security investigations control plane platform solved that,” said Chris Borkenhagen, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Information Security Officer at AuthenticID. “With Query.AI, we can focus efforts on desired business outcomes and eliminate the waste and high costs of owning and maintaining a central log management solution. Query.AI delivers the federated search, dashboards, reporting, and correlation my team needs to streamline investigations in a truly innovative way, by accessing the data where it resides.”

Query.AI addresses several challenges facing security teams, including centralized log management, data privacy and sovereignty concerns, and support for multiple SIEM solutions. Rather than add additional costs for data migration and infrastructure for resource strapped SOCs, Query.AI employs an index-aware approach to centrally access data stored across other systems. By directly leveraging the ecosystem of industry vendors’ APIs, Query.AI provides over 550 workflows for investigations and hunting out of the box.

“We are truly honored to be recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor in Security Operations as we believe it reinforces our approach to security investigations, one that empowers organizations to access and efficiently analyze their data, wherever it lives, to advance incident response,” said Andrew Maloney, COO and Co-founder of Query.AI. “We believe cybersecurity teams should be empowered with the knowledge to make informed decisions, and it is great to be recognized for our pioneering technology that is transforming security investigations to make fast, high-confidence outcomes a reality.”

Get a complimentary copy of the full report here: https://info.query.ai/lp-named-a-2021-gartner-cool-vendor-in-security-operations

For more information, visit http://www.query.ai.

[1] Gartner, “Cool Vendors in Security Operations,” Toby Bussa, Mitchell Schneider, Kelly Kavanagh, John Collins, Craig Lawson, Pete Shoard, 18 June 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Query.AI

Query.AI provides the market’s only security investigations control plane for modern enterprises. Its patented browser-based platform delivers real-time access and centralized insights across on-premises, multi-cloud, and SaaS applications, without duplicating data from its native locations. For more information, follow Query.AI on Twitter (@Query_AI) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/queryai), or visit http://www.query.ai.

Contacts

Geoff Lopes



fama PR for Query.AI



QueryAI@famapr.com