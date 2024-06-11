Queensland Residents in Australia Embrace Digital Driver Licences Powered and Protected by Thales

Since its launch in late 2023 by the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR), over 500,000 Queenslanders have downloaded the new Digital Licence app developed by Thales and local partners, Code Heroes and Aliva.

The Queensland app is the first digital licence in Australia that is aligned with international standards for mobile driver licences, enabling users to present and share their digital ID’s in other local and international jurisdictions following the standard.

MEUDON, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ThalesIDWallet—The Queensland Digital Licence App has reached over 500,000 users since its launch on 1 November, 2023, showing a clear appetite from Queensland residents for safe and secure digital identity. Thales and Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) released the new app to all Queensland residents following a successful pilot and an extended trial in Townsville, where engagement with real end users, businesses, and industry groups provided valuable insights to the project in readiness for the launch.









With core technology provided by Thales, supported by development and operations from local partners Code Heroes and Aliva, the QLD Digital Licence app is simple to use, secure, and designed with data security and user privacy in mind. The app includes features such as multi-factor authentication, integration with the Queensland Digital Identity (QDI) service, and built-in verification for secure user-to-user information exchange. The app’s consent-based design gives the individual control over their identity data – users can present or share information from the app by selecting from common use cases that disclose only the relevant information for the transaction, such as ‘proof of age’, which displays an ‘over 18’ screen without exposing date of birth, address, or driving information – a popular feature. The app currently provides digital driver licences, proof of age (18+) cards, and marine licences, with the potential for more digital documents in future.

Businesses that need to check identity or age requirements to provide goods or services can download the standalone (QLD) Verifier for Digital Licence app, which electronically confirms the authenticity of data received from a Digital Licence app. Digital verification is also expected to help businesses reduce the need to store sensitive identity data attributes as the process of verification is quick and simple, allowing for point-in-time verification in a wide range of use cases. The requirements to develop verification functionality are publicly available within the mobile driving licence app standard (ISO/IEC18013-5), allowing the larger ecosystem to build complementary verification solutions and enhance the usability of the digital licence in everyday life.

The QLD Digital Licence app and Verifier for Digital Licence app developed by Thales, are available now to Queensland residents via the mobile app stores.

“Nothing is more important that your private data, which should be highly protected. We are proud of the current success of the Queensland Digital Licence app, ensuring the safety and security of private information while offering a modern digital experience. The app undergoes rigorous privacy and information security testing to protect identity. It aligns with international standards for mobile driver licences, setting the standard for mobile driver licence apps across Australia and the world” commented Mark Bailey, Minister for Transport and Main Roads.

“Through this collaboration, Thales demonstrates a field-proven capacity to provide citizens with highly convenient and secure solutions, allowing them to reap the full benefits of digitalization. The Queensland Digital Licence App is a significant milestone in the digital ID market, showing the growing importance of and appetite for alignment to international standards for mobile driving licences and interoperability across country borders” said Youzec Kurp, Senior Vice President Identity and Biometric Solutions at Thales.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies specialized in three business domains: Defence & Security, Aeronautics & Space, and Cybersecurity & Digital identity.

It develops products and solutions that help make the world safer, greener and more inclusive.

The Group invests close to €4 billion a year in Research & Development, particularly in key innovation areas such as AI, cybersecurity, quantum technologies, cloud technologies and 6G.

Thales has close to 81,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2023, the Group generated sales of €18.4 billion.

