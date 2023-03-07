<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Quectel launches pre-paid, flat-rate EU28 IoT connectivity packages
Quectel launches pre-paid, flat-rate EU28 IoT connectivity packages

BELGRADE, Serbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quectel, a global IoT solutions provider, has introduced a new pre-paid connectivity offer to help simplify IoT deployments across Europe. The new offer, for customers that purchase both Quectel modules and connectivity, provides flat rate roaming IoT SIMs for the EU 28 countries for 2G, 3G, 4G, Cat-M and NB-IoT at a highly competitive one-time charge, with plastic SIM cards included in the price.


“With this new pre-paid offering, we are meeting the requirements of a growth area in module sales and making it even simpler to connect Quectel’s modules for projects across Europe,” said Richard Hart, the head of global connectivity at Quectel. “We are enabling customers to reduce total cost of ownership, mitigate technical risks by sourcing from a single supplier, accelerate time to market and reduce design complexity.”

Quectel’s pre-paid offer also includes access to its Connectivity Management Platform. Key features of the platform include secure end-to-end data access, APIs, self-service tools and service diagnostics, user administration, pro-active alerting, trigger management and reporting capabilities.

The Quectel Customer Care team, based in EMEA, is able to assist across all elements of customer deployments, utilizing in-depth knowledge and expertise to provide enhanced support, including hardware and firmware reviews, certification services and testing and debugging.

About Quectel

Quectel’s passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of over 4,000 professionals sets the pace for innovation in cellular, GNSS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, antennas and IoT connectivity.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information: www.quectel.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Contacts

Phil Rawcliffe, Head of Communications

phil.rawcliffe@quectel.com

