Quectel Introduces FGMC63N Tri-Band MCU Wi-Fi 6E Module Alongside Dual Band FGMC62N to Fill Critical Gaps in Next-Generation Wireless Product Design

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quectel Wireless Solutions, an end-to-end global IoT solutions provider, has unveiled the FGMC63N, the industry’s first tri-band MCU Wi-Fi 6E module, at CES in Las Vegas. Supporting operation across the 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz bands, the FGMC63N delivers true tri-band capability in a compact, integrated design, addressing a long-standing gap in the market and enabling customers to take full advantage of next-generation Wi-Fi performance in MCU-based products. Alongside the FGMC63N, Quectel also introduced the pin-compatible FGMC62N, a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 module supporting the 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency ranges. Together, these modules allow for a single design that can support tri-band Wi-Fi 6Eor dual-band Wi-Fi 6.

“We’re delighted to bring the FGMC62N and FGMC63N to market bringing low power consumption and multi-band Wi-Fi and BLE 5.4 modules to the market,” said Delbert Sun, Deputy General Manager, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “With the FGMC63N it’s great to be able to introduce a tri-band MCU Wi-Fi6 module to meet the market’s needs for this functionality. We look forward to supporting customers with these versatile, power efficient and compact Wi-Fi6 and Bluetooth modules.”

Both the FGMC62N and the FGMC63N are based on the Infineon AIROC™ CYW55912 and CYW55913 connected MCU respectively and offer very low power consumption with support for IEEE Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy 5.4 protocols. The modules feature a high-performance ARM Cortex-M33 processor and have memory of 768KB SRAM, 2MB ROM and 4MB Flash. In addition, the modules comply with WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK and WPA3-SAE security standards utilizing an AES-128 encryption algorithm. Quectel also provides comprehensive support via the Infineon software development kit, helping customers streamline integration and reduce time to market.

“As an IoT leader with more than a billion Wi-Fi devices deployed worldwide, Infineon is committed to driving decarbonization and digitalization with low-power solutions that connect products to the cloud,” said Sivaram Trikutam, Senior Vice President of Wi-Fi Products, Infineon Technologies. “The combination of our easy-to-use software, along with industry’s best wireless performance and lowest power consumption allows best-in-class IoT products to be built using the AIROC CYW5591x Connected MCU family. This flexible device family can be used as the main processor in an IoT device or as a subsystem in more complex designs to fully offload connectivity for IoT applications.”

Both modules offer multiple interfaces including SDIO, UART, SPI, I2C, TDM, PWM, ADC, DMIC and analog MIC. The modules also feature many low power consumption modes and a keep-alive mechanism which provides flexibility and versatility for a range of applications, particularly in smart homes and industrial IoT.

The modules weigh approximately 0.76g, have dimensions of 16.0mm x 13.0mm x 1.7mm and operate in the -40 °C to +85 °C temperature range. All hardware components are fully compliant with the EU RoHS directive.

Quectel also offers a comprehensive range of compatible antennas designed to complement its Wi-Fi modules. These antennas are engineered to ensure optimal signal strength, reliable connectivity, and seamless integration, providing customers with a complete, end-to-end wireless solution.

About Quectel

Quectel’s passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are an end-to-end global IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services.

With a worldwide team of over 5,800 professionals, we lead the way in delivering end-to-end IoT solutions, spanning cellular, GNSS, satellite, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, high-performance antennas, value-added services and full turnkey offerings including ODM services and system integration.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information, please visit: www.quectel.com or LinkedIn

Media contact: media@quectel.com