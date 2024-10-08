Quectel BG770A-SN Combines 5G and NTN Support in Ultra-compact New Module

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, is pleased to announce the launch of the Quectel BG770A-SN ultra-compact 5G-ready satellite communication module. Compliant with 3GPP Releases 13, 14 and 17, the module supports the LTE NB1 and NB2 bands as well as non-terrestrial networks (NTN) over narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT). Ultra-low power consumption helps minimize energy usage and is achieved through enabling Power Saving Mode (PSM) and extended idle mode Discontinuous Reception (e-I-DRX).









Ideal for a broad range of applications including transportation, energy, maritime, heavy industry and agricultural applications, the module is dual mode, supporting both NTN & TN and featuring GNSS for positioning functionality. The module also supports iSIM.

“We’re delighted to unveil the Quectel BG770A-SN ultra-compact 5G-ready satellite communication module,” said Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “This module meets the needs of size-constrained, global use cases that demand the comprehensive coverage that satellite connectivity provides. Combining those attributes with low power consumption and robust security makes the module applicable to a wide range of use cases from POS to trackers and wearables. We’re proud to have combined cutting edge 5G and NTN capability in such a powerful, yet ultra-compact module.”

With the highly compact SMT form factor of 14.9mm x 12.9mm x 1.9mm, the Quectel BG770A-SN is ideally suited for use cases such as wireless point of sale devices (POS), smart metering, tracking and wearable devices. Designed for use in global markets, the module offers worldwide coverage utilizing the GEO satellite constellation. In addition, the module offers the Integrated Security Elements (ISE) feature which supports comprehensive security. Robustness is assured with module operating in an extended temperature range from -40°C to +85 °C.

Further benefits include the BG770A-SN’s super-slim profile in an LGA package and its rich set of interfaces. The module also supports download of firmware over the air (DFOTA) and offers rapid time to market thanks to a wide library of reference designs, evaluation tools and Quectel’s timely technical support. Combined, these help to minimize time and effort spent on device design and development.

In addition, the YECN028AA antenna is dedicated antenna, developed specifically for the BG770A-SN and is an external 5G/NTN antenna that covers 5G NR Sub-6GHz frequency bands, compatible with 4G/3G/2G/LPWA bands and NTN bands. With its high efficiency and gain, this omni-directional antenna provides an ideal solution for ensuring reliable high-speed data transmission.

Quectel will be exhibiting at MWC Las Vegas – schedule a meeting to find out more about the BG770A-SN and the rest of the Quectel range.

About Quectel

Quectel’s passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services.

Our growing global team of 5,600 professionals sets the pace for innovation in cellular, GNSS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules as well as antennas and services.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information, please visit: www.quectel.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

Contacts

Media contact: media@quectel.com