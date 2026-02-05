QuantumScape Inaugurates Eagle Line for Solid-State Battery Pilot Production

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QuantumScape Corporation (NASDAQ: QS), a global leader in next-generation solid-state lithium-metal battery technology, today celebrated the inauguration of its newly installed Eagle Line at its facility in San Jose. The event was attended by automotive OEM customers, QS ecosystem partners and government officials, and included a showcase tour of the Eagle Line.

The Eagle Line is a suite of equipment, materials and highly automated processes, forming the blueprint for production of QS technology. It incorporates QS’s groundbreaking Cobra process, a unique and highly scalable method for producing the proprietary QS separator.

Upon ramp-up, the Eagle Line will produce QS battery cells to support customer sampling and testing, technology demonstrations, and product integration efforts. It is also intended to demonstrate scalable production of QS technology to enable licensing partners to manufacture at gigawatt-hour scale in their own facilities. In addition, the Eagle Line will serve as a platform to develop and test further technology and process improvements at meaningful scale, enabling QS’s advanced development efforts.

“We’re proud to show the Eagle Line to the world for the first time,” said Dr. Siva Sivaram, president and CEO of QS. “The Eagle Line is a powerful platform to demonstrate scalable production of our solid-state technology and serve customer demand for better batteries. This is the next major step in the commercialization of our technology.”

“The Eagle Line is a real technical achievement on the part of our team,” said Dr. Luca Fasoli, COO of QS. “After deploying the Cobra process, we rapidly moved to scale up our cell build process to increase output, scalability, automation and quality. I’m proud of the intense effort that went into making the Eagle Line a reality.”

QuantumScape is on a mission to revolutionize energy storage to enable a sustainable future. The company’s next-generation solid-state lithium-metal battery technology is designed to enable greater energy density, faster charging and enhanced safety to support the transition away from legacy energy sources toward a lower carbon future. For more information, visit www.quantumscape.com.

