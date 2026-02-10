Quantum to Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on February 17, 2026

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum Corporation (Nasdaq: QMCO) ("Quantum" or the "Company"), today announced it will release financial results for its fiscal third quarter 2026 on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, after the markets close.

Hugues Meyrath, Chief Executive Officer, and William White, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:

Date: Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)

Conference Call Number: 1-866-424-3436

International Call Number: +1-201-689-8058

Confirmation ID: 13758121

Webcast link: Click Here

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available through February 26, 2026. To access the replay dial 1-877-660-6853 and enter the conference ID 13758121 at the prompt. International callers should dial +1-201-612-7415 and enter the same conference ID. Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 90 days.

About Quantum

Quantum delivers end-to-end data management solutions designed for the AI era. With over four decades of experience, our data platform has allowed customers to extract the maximum value from their unique, unstructured data. From high-performance ingest that powers AI applications and demanding data-intensive workloads, to massive, durable data lakes to fuel AI models, Quantum delivers the most comprehensive and cost-efficient solutions. Leading organizations in life sciences, government, media and entertainment, research, and industrial technology trust Quantum with their most valuable asset – their data. For more information visit www.quantum.com.

Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO). Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

