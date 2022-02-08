Quantum-Si to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 28, 2022

GUILFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Feb. 07, 2022 — Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si” or the “Company”), a life sciences tools company commercializing a single molecule protein sequencing platform, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after market close on Monday, February 28, 2022. Company management will host a conference call on the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss financial results and provide a business update.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (844) 200-6205 for domestic callers or (929) 526-1599 for international callers, followed by Conference ID: 662305. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the Investors section of the Quantum-Si website under Events & Presentations.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2013, Quantum-Si is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company’s suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable single molecule next-generation protein sequencing and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing.

