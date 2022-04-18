Quantum-Si to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 9, 2022

GUILFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apr. 18, 2022–Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), a life sciences company commercializing single molecule protein sequencing, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter 2022 after market close on Monday, May 9, 2022. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results and provide a business update on the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Individuals interested in the listening to the conference call may do so by joining the live webcast on the Investors section of the Quantum-Si website under Events & Presentations. Alternatively, individuals can participate in the call by dialing (833) 927-1758 for domestic callers or (929) 526-1599 for international callers, followed by Conference ID: 600467. An archived webcast of the event will be available for replay following the event.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company’s suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable single molecule next-generation protein sequencing and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing. Learn more at www.quantum-si.com.

Contacts

Investor

Juan Avendano



Mike Cavanaugh



ir@quantum-si.com

Media

Jon Yu



QSI-PR@westwicke.com