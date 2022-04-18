Home Business Wire Quantum-Si to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 9, 2022
Business Wire

Quantum-Si to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 9, 2022

di Business Wire

GUILFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apr. 18, 2022–Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), a life sciences company commercializing single molecule protein sequencing, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter 2022 after market close on Monday, May 9, 2022. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results and provide a business update on the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Individuals interested in the listening to the conference call may do so by joining the live webcast on the Investors section of the Quantum-Si website under Events & Presentations. Alternatively, individuals can participate in the call by dialing (833) 927-1758 for domestic callers or (929) 526-1599 for international callers, followed by Conference ID: 600467. An archived webcast of the event will be available for replay following the event.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company’s suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable single molecule next-generation protein sequencing and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing. Learn more at www.quantum-si.com.

Contacts

Investor
Juan Avendano

Mike Cavanaugh

ir@quantum-si.com

Media
Jon Yu

QSI-PR@westwicke.com

Articoli correlati

Seoul Viosys Obtains Permanent Injunction Against UV LED Products That Infringe Violeds Patented Technology

Business Wire Business Wire -
ANSAN, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#KOSDAQ092190--Seoul Viosys (“SVC”) (KOSDAQ: 092190), a subsidiary of Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd., announced that the United...
Continua a leggere

Vroom Announces Upcoming Analyst and Investor Event

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRM), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced that...
Continua a leggere

PP Telecommunication Ties Up with Juniper Networks to Advance Digital Transformation in East Malaysia

Business Wire Business Wire -
A Juniper powered network will offer consumers and enterprises in East Malaysia with effective and reliable connectivity to scale SARAWAK,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Seoul Viosys Obtains Permanent Injunction Against UV LED Products That Infringe Violeds Patented Technology

Business Wire