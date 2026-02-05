Quantum Motion Expands Global Presence by Opening European Offices in Spain

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HPC--Quantum Motion today announced the opening of its offices in Spain, establishing a permanent base for quantum system development, integration and deployment in the European Union. The new site, which is located in the newly inaugurated nanoGUNE Quantum Tower, supports Quantum Motion’s scale-up of silicon-based quantum computing systems and strengthens the collaboration across Europe’s semiconductor, academic and industrial ecosystems.

The nanoGUNE Quantum Tower was officially inaugurated on February 4th, 2026. The opening ceremony was attended by the president of the Basque Government, Imanol Pradales; the head of the regional government of Gipuzkoa, Eider Mendoza; the mayor of San Sebastian, Jon Insausti; the president and director-general of nanoGUNE, Javier Martínez-Ojinaga and Jose M. Pitarke respectively; the Basque minister of Science, Universities and Innovation; and other representatives from principal institutions, research centers and the European quantum industry.

“Our expansion in Europe demonstrates our continued commitment to global collaborations and partnerships,” said James Palles-Dimmock, CEO of Quantum Motion. “The state-of-the-art technology infrastructure available in the new Quantum Tower and our collaboration with the Basque government, academia and experts at CIC nanoGUNE provide a huge advantage as we advance our ability to deliver commercially useful, silicon-spin quantum systems at scale.”

“The scale and ambition of this project are such that we decided to expand our facilities with the construction of the new Quantum Tower to provide dedicated space to our Quantum Hardware research group and laboratories and to Quantum Motion,” said Jose M. Pitarke, nanoGUNE’s director-general. “We look forward to advancing the future of quantum computing in collaboration with Quantum Motion.”

Quantum Motion and CIC nanoGUNE are jointly collaborating on initiatives focused on delivering fault-tolerant, utility-scale quantum systems in Europe, including:

QuDos - A prestigious European Research Council (ERC) Consolidator Grant project awarded to Gonzalez-Zalba focused on using semiconductor quantum dots as the basis for building ultra-low-power microwave qubit control and readout electronics for quantum computers.

- A prestigious European Research Council (ERC) Consolidator Grant project awarded to Gonzalez-Zalba focused on using semiconductor quantum dots as the basis for building ultra-low-power microwave qubit control and readout electronics for quantum computers. SPINS Consortium – The Semiconducting Pilot Line for Industrial quantum nanoSystems, which is bringing together leading European research and technology organizations to deliver semiconductor quantum chips with high manufacturing and technology readiness levels. Quantum Motion, in collaboration with nanoGUNE, is focusing on the integration of quantum and classical electronics on a monolithic chip.

“The Basque Country has one of the strongest ecosystems globally when it comes to the development of quantum technologies,” said Fernando Gonzalez-Zalba, principal engineer at Quantum Motion and Ikerbasque research professor at CIC nanoGUNE. “We look forward to building the next generation of quantum processing units based on silicon manufactured in industrial 300 mm wafer lines, as well as deploying and servicing systems throughout Europe.”

The Nanoscience Cooperative Research Center (CIC) nanoGUNE, located in the Basque city of San Sebastian, was established with the mission of conducting world-class nanoscience research for the competitive growth of the Basque Country. nanoGUNE is recognized by the Spanish Research Agency as a Maria-de-Maeztu center of excellence.

Quantum Motion develops and deploys full-stack quantum computers manufactured using industry standard 300mm CMOS wafer technology with the goal of delivering commercially viable, utility scale, fault tolerant systems. A key part of this approach is the development of cryoelectronics, integrating qubits with classical control circuits capable of operating at deep cryogenic temperatures, which enables extreme scaling of quantum processors. Fault-tolerant quantum computing will enable the most powerful quantum algorithms, targeting solutions to currently intractable problems in fields as diverse as chemistry, materials science, medicine and artificial intelligence. The company employs over 100 people across the UK, US, Australia and Europe and comprises specialists in quantum theory, hardware and system engineering and software. Learn more at www.quantummotion.com.

