Quantori Partners with Databricks to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in the Life Sciences and Healthcare Industries

Quantori Develops Solutions on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform, Providing Real-Time Insights on Real World Data for Researchers and Clinicians to Improve Patient Outcomes

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quantori, LLC, a leading global provider of data science and digital transformation solutions for life science and healthcare organizations, today announced a partnership with Databricks, the data lakehouse company, to power innovation across the entire drug lifecycle by unifying data, analytics, and AI on a simple and open multi-cloud platform.

“Technology is a key driver of innovation in the life sciences and is transforming pharma R&D,” said Richard Golob, Quantori’s CEO. “We are excited that Quantori has become an official Databricks Consulting Partner to help biopharma customers accelerate their research and improve health outcomes with the power of data and AI. Our data scientists and ML engineers have extensive experience in data migration to the Databricks Lakehouse Platform, plus a deep domain knowledge in life sciences required for facilitating successful RWE studies that increase speed to market.”

Databricks has pioneered a simple and open architecture for data and AI, which brings the reliability, governance, and performance of a data warehouse directly to the data lakes in which most organizations already store their data. Databricks Partners are helping customers build lakehouse platforms on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud to support every data and analytics use case – from data warehousing and business intelligence to data engineering and AI/ML workloads.

“Databricks is a pioneer of the data lakehouse paradigm which tackles the big data challenges in healthcare and life sciences, such as data silos and fragmented patient data and the ability to gain real-time insights to inform treatment decisions,” added Solman Rahman, Quantori’s Executive Vice President for Europe. “Partnering with Databricks supports Quantori’s goal of being the bridge between science and patient success by helping customers streamline the data management lifecycle to accelerate innovation and translate science from the lab to the clinic.”

About Quantori

Quantori is transforming life sciences and healthcare through the power of digital IT. Quantori develops comprehensive software engineering, scientific informatics, data science, and AI solutions that allow biopharma companies to accelerate each stage of the drug development process and enable healthcare organizations to enhance patient outcomes. Quantori combines data engineering and advanced analytics with deep scientific domain knowledge to help life sciences and healthcare organizations achieve their digital transformations with greater speed and agility. Learn more at www.quantori.com and keep connected on social media @Twitter, @LinkedIn, and Facebook.

