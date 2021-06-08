QuantiTech, Millennium Engineering Rebrand As Axient; Reorganize To Better Deliver Mission-Advancing Solutions To Customers

New brand identity aligns defense and civilian solutions leaders with broad capabilities across multi-domain test and analysis, mission engineering and operations, and advanced technology solutions — from aerospace to cyberspace

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Axient–Today, QuantiTech, with its subsidiaries Millennium Engineering and Integration, Dynamic Concepts, and System Engineering Group, announced a company rebrand as Axient. The new brand reflects the combined capabilities of the four companies and solidifies the work over the past year to integrate their respective domain expertise to form a new entity that brings unique and differentiated capabilities to the marketplace. Axient also announced a reorganization of their operations to better deliver integrated solutions, services, and products to their customers.

Axient advances defense and civilian missions from aerospace to cyberspace with multi-domain test and analysis, mission engineering and operations, digital engineering, and advanced technologies. With the four companies now aligned as Axient, the new brand is uniquely positioned to deliver a broad spectrum of purpose-built solutions that enable defense and civilian agencies to rise to every challenge.

“The Axient brand affirms our commitment to ‘accelerate what is possible’ through innovation that empowers customers to move at the speed their mission requires,” said Patrick Murphy, President and CEO, Axient. “Each of our acquisitions has expanded and strengthened our capabilities and depth of talent, while unlocking new market opportunities. And most remarkable to me is how aligned the combined global workforce, which now exceeds 2,000 employees, is in culture, priorities, and mission focus.”

To better serve its customer markets throughout the U.S. with depth and capability, Axient is structuring its services, solutions, and workforce under five business segments. The segments and leadership are: Integrated Force Systems led by Reese Hauenstein, Senior Vice President; Defense Systems led by Larry Foor, Senior Vice President; National Security Space Systems led by Dan Benjamin, Senior Vice President; and Civil Air and Space Systems led by Jon Sharpe, Senior Vice President. Joe Clayton, Senior Vice President, will continue to lead Axient’s Dynamic Concepts subsidiary as its Advanced Technology segment.

Axient is backed by Sagewind Capital, a New York-based private equity firm with a strong record of supporting government services companies. With the backing of Sagewind Capital, Axient will continue to add critical capabilities and depth through organic growth and acquisitions in support of customer missions.

