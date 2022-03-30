Quantalytix Unveils Enterprise Bank Management Software for Community Financial Institutions

–Proven Loan Portfolio Management platform breaks down siloes with transformative, actionable data–

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AnalysisParalysis—Quantalytix, the provider of cloud-based Enterprise Bank Management (EBM) software for community financial institutions, today announced the availability of its Loan Portfolio Management platform for community financial institutions. The brainchild of two former community bankers, the platform breaks down legacy siloes, transforming data into actionable insights and equipping institutions with powerful, real-time intelligence allowing the institutions to increase operational efficiencies, more effectively manage risk and significantly enhance the overall customer experience.

Quantalytix Co-founder and CEO, Chris Aliotta, said, “Everyone claims to have a dashboard that works, but the reality is dashboards aren’t one size fits all. We work with each of our customers to determine their unique needs and situation and together, develop a strategy and solution that fits their specific objectives.”

The Loan Portfolio Management platform, a component of Quantalytix’s Enterprise Bank Management software, compiles and aggregates performance metrics of the financial institution, enabling its management to quickly monitor efficiencies, identify problems and opportunities, and effectively plan for growth. Information can be gated to allow different levels of management to see only what is related to their specific roles and responsibilities. More than just a dashboard, it provides users the ability to drill down on specifics as needed.

The cloud-based platform is designed to:

Align an institutions’ data strategy with how they want to run their institution;

Tap into real-time, sound data that provides actionable insights;

Effectively manage loan portfolios;

Reduce risk, thereby enabling smarter decisions to be made across the entire organization; and

Serve as a single source of truth for loan portfolio reporting, analysis, and profitability.

“Others in the data analytics industry spent years developing tools that remain slower and less useful than what Quantalytix was able to develop in a few months,” said Bill Chudy, former EVP of corporate strategy at Parkside Lending. “The team at Quantalytix was extremely collaborative in the process ensuring that the end product would be optimal for our needs. We used this data to identify market share, perform competitive analysis, manage risk, and price our products. The data tool they built remains the best tool I’ve used in this category and enabled us to price risk for our REIT acquisition strategy, develop presentations for capital partners to articulate our strategies, and develop prepayment models, recruiting and retention strategies and scorecards.”

Quantalytix’s platform streamlines the ever-increasing amount of data financial institutions manage in an easy and sophisticated manner, seamlessly integrates with existing systems and has built-in quality assurance checks and automation to ensure both integrity and quality while saving users’ time. Additionally, financial institutions retain ownership of their data.

Robb Gaynor, Founder of Austin, Texas-based Contrarian Agency, said, “Advanced analytics is quickly becoming a go-to buzz word in the banking industry, and I think everyone recognizes that data will play a critical role in determining which institutions are positioned for success. Ironically, data is one of the most valuable assets to a community bank or credit union, but unfortunately is also one of the most underutilized. The Quantalytix team understands this frustration first-hand, as former bankers, and have developed a modern, easy-to-use platform that will enable any institution, regardless of size or resources available, to compete more effectively with the larger players in the space, while still maintaining an engaging customer experience.”

Quantalytix Co-founder and COO, Will Bryant, said, “Reporting is the baseline, anyone can develop a dashboard. To truly add value and monetize the data the key is translating that intel into actionable tactics that propel the institution forward, providing an edge over the competition. We left our former jobs at banks to launch Quantalytix to fill this void and truly partner with banks and credit unions. By leveraging their data we excel at not only providing the reporting, which is a means to an end, but also helping clients translate that to all the different levers they can pull to ensure future success.”

About Quantalytix

Based in Birmingham, Ala., Quantalytix was founded by two former bankers who recognized a void in the current marketplace. In response, the company launched a cloud-based loan portfolio management platform that provides community financial institutions with actionable insights and key drivers of the loan portfolio via enriched, interactive dashboards. The platform seamlessly integrates with existing business systems, automatically aggregates data and provides real-time views of performance to enable more efficient operations, improve the customer experience, drive profitability and boost productivity.

Working with both traditional and non-traditional lenders, more than $7 billion in loan volume is currently managed on the Quantalytix platform. The platform is SOC2 Type 1 compliant and includes built-in quality assurance checks and sophisticated security features to ensure the highest levels of data integrity.

For more information about Quantalytix, visit www.Quantalytix.com.

