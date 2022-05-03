Quantalytix Promotes Ryan Bui to Chief Technology Officer

Former director to engineering to lead fintech new product development/enhancements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quantalytix, the provider of cloud-based Enterprise Bank Management (EBM) software for community financial institutions, today announced that it has named Ryan Bui chief technology officer. Bui joined the Quantalytix team about two years ago as a software developer and most recently held the position of Director of Engineering, demonstrating his ability to successfully ensure Quantalytix software uses cutting edge technology and techniques. In his new position, he and his team are responsible for spearheading scaling development efforts and setting development vision to meet increased customer demands.

Bui brings a passion for supporting and delivering value to his colleagues, customers, and partners as well as broad entrepreneurial experience from the U.S., Japan, and Vietnam, where he co-founded a software development company.

“Since joining Quantalytix, I have seen the company and its solutions continue to grow and evolve to be the mature products they are today,” Bui said. “I am excited to continue working to further enhance the Loan Portfolio Management platform. This new platform will align an institution’s overall strategy with how they want to run their institution, tapping into real-time, sound data that provides actionable insights and effectively manages loan portfolios.”

Bui now oversees the development team for both front-end and back-end product development, ensuring the security of customer data, company data, and company related intellectual property. He will be instrumental in managing product release and update cycles to achieve business goals while increasing productivity. Ryan will further this effort by applying his expertise to empower his product development team while championing Quantalytix’s mission.

“We are pleased to announce Ryan’s appointment as chief technology officer of Quantalytix,” said Chris Aliotta, founder and CEO of Quantalytix. “Ryan’s experience scaling and strengthening our front and back-end product development combined with his emphasis on data analysis makes him the ideal candidate to lead Quantalytix into transforming data into actionable insights and equipping institutions with powerful, real-time intelligence.”

The Quantalytix platform streamlines the ever-increasing amount of data financial institutions manage in an easy and sophisticated manner. It seamlessly integrates with existing systems and has built-in quality assurance checks and automation to ensure both integrity and quality while saving users’ time. Additionally, financial institutions retain ownership of their data.

About Quantalytix

Based in Birmingham, Ala., Quantalytix was founded by two former bankers who recognized a void in the current marketplace. In response, the company launched a cloud-based loan portfolio management platform that provides community financial institutions with actionable insights and key drivers of the loan portfolio via enriched, interactive dashboards. The platform seamlessly integrates with existing business systems, automatically aggregates data and provides real-time views of performance to enable more efficient operations, improve the customer experience, drive profitability and boost productivity.

Working with both traditional and non-traditional lenders, more than $7 billion in loan volume is currently managed on the Quantalytix platform. The platform is SOC2 Type 1 compliant and includes built-in quality assurance checks and sophisticated security features to ensure the highest levels of data integrity.

