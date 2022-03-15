Quanergy Participates at ISC West to Showcase 3D LiDAR Solutions for Advanced Security and Business Intelligence

Quanergy solutions to be displayed at booth 32091 and by Genetec (booth 13062), Teledyne FLIR (booth 26061), and Surveill (booth 29056).

Quanergy to unveil new products to detect and track intruders virtually on an unlimited basis, and combat cyber threats.

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE: QNGY) (“Quanergy”), a leading provider of OPA-based solid state LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions for automotive and IoT applications, will showcase its full portfolio for security and business intelligence solutions at the ISC West Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 22-25, 2022. Quanergy will showcase the ability to reduce false alarms by 95%, provide 98% accuracy of object detection and provide zero PII risk.





We will also unveil a new version of the MQ-8 PoE sensor which paired with the powerful QORTEX DTC™ perception software, meets the unique challenges of flow management applications that require accurate tracking of a large number of people and vehicles in complex environments.

The MQ-8 PoE sensor features a smart beam structure of narrowly spaced, asymmetric beams that delivers up to 70m continuous classification range and provides 360° scanning. This newest version of our flagship sensor supports PoE+ for easy plug-and-play installation, remote upgradeability, and cybersecurity enhancements to combat the ever-adapting cyber threats.

Quanergy will also unveil the latest version of QORTEX Automated ID Handover™ (AIDH 2.2) to allow the continuous tracking of an object throughout the entire system by unifying the output from multiple QORTEX DTC™ servers and preserving an object’s ID across multiple servers. This capability is extremely powerful in terms of reliably tracking objects within large-scale multi-server, multi-sensor installations such as perimeter intrusion detection at large critical infrastructure facilities, curb to gate applications at airports, business intelligence analytics in retail, and more.

“It’s amazing to see the reaction from customers when we show our 3D tracking,” said Gerald Becker, VP of Market Development and Alliances at Quanergy. “We provide a whole new level of accuracy, context and dimension that has never been seen before with other IoT devices.”

Come visit us at booth 32091 to see our advanced security demos including perimeter intruder detection with top camera manufacturers such as Bosch, Teledyne FLIR and others, VMS platforms such as Genetec, Milestone and Surveill and people measurement with Digital Mortar.

Advanced Security Solution Station: MQ-8 POE, QORTEX DTC™ and AIDH security solution enables real-time analysis for detection, tracking, and classification of intruders. The platform provides native integration with major video management systems and camera manufacturers, to create a complete solution that enables prompt responses to security breaches, while significantly reducing costly false alarms.

Crowd Flow and People Measurement: Partnering with Digital Mortar, Quanergy will feature a live demo monitoring and analyzing the journey of visitors including the flow of entrance and departure, and dwell time at certain stations. This real-time data provides invaluable insight for retailers to optimize shopper experience and increase revenues, while providing zero PII risk.

Quanergy solutions will be displayed also by Genetec (booth 13062), Teledyne FLIR (booth 26061) and Surveill (booth 29056).

Quanergy will also sponsor a live panel on March 24 to highlight the “The Evolution of Security in Gaming.”

For more information, visit www.quanergy.com.

About Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Quanergy’s (NYSE: QNGY and QNGY.WS) mission is to create powerful, affordable smart LiDAR solutions for automotive and IoT applications to enhance people’s experiences and safety. Quanergy has developed the only true 100% solid-state CMOS LiDAR sensor built on optical phased array (OPA) technology to enable the mass production of low-cost, highly reliable 3D LiDAR solutions. Through Quanergy’s smart LiDAR solutions, businesses can now leverage real-time, advanced 3D insights to transform their operations in a variety of industries including industrial automation, physical security, smart cities, smart spaces and much more. Quanergy solutions are deployed by nearly 400 customers across the globe. For more information, please visit us at www.quanergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

