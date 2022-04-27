Qualtrics X4 is Now Live on XM+

The world’s largest experience management event is now fully digital on Qualtrics’ new XM+ streaming service

Hear from a phenomenal lineup of speakers with Michelle Obama, Reese Witherspoon, Chip and Joanna Gaines, as well as executives from leading brands including Lumen and Chipotle

PROVO, Utah & SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced the return of X4, the world’s leading experience management event. The newly reimagined X4 premiers on Qualtrics XM+, the company’s new streaming platform. The summit features inspiring conversations with icons, creators and experience management leaders, as well as a first look at Qualtrics’ latest innovations.

“The Qualtrics XM Platform comes to life at X4, which has been reimagined as a fully digital experience on our new streaming service XM+,” said Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin. “Experience management has never been more critical to business success, and great companies are designing the brands, cultures, and experiences that move our world forward by embracing empathy and building human connections at scale.”

The event features celebrity guest speakers Michelle Obama, Reese Witherspoon, Jo Malone, and Chip and Joanna Gaines about their careers and the importance of experience.

Viewers can watch engaging, in-depth discussions with innovators who are using Qualtrics to improve the experience for the people they serve, including executives at Lumen, Chipotle, GM Financial, StockX and Trinity Healthcare.

In addition, X4 features a keynote from Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin on why companies today must win on Experience – and how leading businesses are deepening their relationships with customers and employees using the power of deep empathy at scale.

To join these informative, inspiring conversations, designed to help organizations understand how to move their customer and employee experience programs forward, watch on-demand here.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business—customer, employee, product and brand. Over 16,750 organizations around the world use Qualtrics to listen, understand and take action on experience data (X-data™)—the beliefs, emotions and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Emily Heffter



press@qualtrics.com