Qualtrics to Participate in 47th Nasdaq Investor Conference

PROVO, Utah & SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management category, today announced that Qualtrics Chief Financial Officer Rob Bachman will participate in a fireside chat at the 47th Nasdaq Investor Conference Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 10:00 AM EST.

For more information on specific events, presentation times and webcast details (if available), visit the “Events and Presentations” section on the company’s investor relations website at https://www.qualtrics.com/investors/events/.

Conferences that have public presentations will be webcast live and the replay will be available for a limited time under the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business—customer, employee, product and brand. Over 16,750 organizations around the world use Qualtrics to listen, understand and take action on experience data (X-data™)—the beliefs, emotions and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Emily Heffter

press@qualtrics.com

