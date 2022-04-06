Home Business Wire Qualtrics to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on April 21, 2022
Qualtrics to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on April 21, 2022

PROVO, Utah & SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the XM category, today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2022, ended March 31, 2022, following the close of market on Thursday, April 21, 2022. The company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results with the investment community at 3 p.m. MST. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Qualtrics Investor Relations website at www.qualtrics.com/investors.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business—customer, employee, product and brand. Over 16,750 organizations around the world use Qualtrics to listen, understand and take action on experience data (X-data™)—the beliefs, emotions and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Steven Wu

Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

investors@qualtrics.com

Public Relations
Gina Sheibley

Chief Communications Officer

press@qualtrics.com

