Qualtrics Selected by Shiseido Group for Global Employee Experience Program

PROVO, Utah & SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced that Shiseido Group, one of the world’s top cosmetic companies, has selected Qualtrics EmployeeXM™ to help the company improve employee wellbeing, productivity, and development as it continually embraces and offers diverse work styles aligned to employees’ changing needs.

As Shiseido continues along its own journey to refine its hybrid work strategy – like many organizations across the world – the company is committed to ensuring the new styles and environments adopted meet the diverse needs of its teams, from flexible hours through to activity based working. Similarly, the company is focused on giving its 46,000 global employees a positive work-life balance, including support for employees raising or caring for families.

The capabilities and insights enabled by Qualtrics will be critical in helping inform and guide the new ways of working being adopted at Shiseido, helping to create a rewarding employee experience driving personal growth within its teams.

As part of Shiseido’s “Think Global, Act Local” approach, the company is standardizing its global employee experience programs with Qualtrics. Through easy access to ongoing employee feedback captured by Qualtrics, which can also be segmented by geographies and departments, leaders will be able to rapidly identify and meaningfully take the right action to continually improve the employee experience within the work environments being adopted.

Shiseido will also be able to identify what issues are impacting the employee experience at the company. By acting on the drivers having the biggest influence on employee experience, Shiseido will be well placed to attract, retain, and develop talent. The program will also integrate with Shiseido’s existing HRIS systems to deliver further operational efficiencies and value.

The move to standardize the employee experience with Qualtrics is part of Shiseido’s First, One, Connected and Unified Shiseido (FOCUS) program, whereby the company is using SAP S/4HANA to run all IT systems through a single platform globally. By shifting to this approach, Shiseido is accelerating its journey to becoming a data-driven organization by ensuring all markets benefit from the investments being made.

“One of the most important aspects in the shift to hybrid work environments is understanding the downstream impact of these changes – such as the impact on culture through to employee productivity and wellbeing. Qualtrics is essential in successfully navigating the shifts underway, equipping organizations – such as Shiseido – with the ability to regularly listen to employee feedback at scale, and most importantly take fast and tailored action to continually improve the experiences delivered,” said Jay Choi, Qualtrics EVP and Chief Product Officer, EmployeeXM.

