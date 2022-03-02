Qualtrics Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PROVO, Utah & SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qualtrics (NASDAQ: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management category, today announced that management will participate in the following virtual investor events in March.

Zig Serafin, CEO, and Rob Bachman, CFO, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 5:25 p.m. EST

Rob Bachman, CFO, will participate in the JMP Securities Technology Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. EST

For more information on specific events, presentation times and webcast details (if available), visit the “Events and Presentations” section on the company’s investor relations website at https://www.qualtrics.com/investors/events/.

Conferences that have public presentations will be webcast live and the replay will be available for a limited time under the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business—customer, employee, product and brand. Over 16,750 organizations around the world use Qualtrics to listen, understand and take action on experience data (X-data™)—the beliefs, emotions and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

Contacts

Gina Sheibley



Chief Communications Officer



press@qualtrics.com