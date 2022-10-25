Qualtrics Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Q3 2022 total revenue of $377.5M, up 39% year over year

Q3 2022 subscription revenue of $314.8M, up 43% year over year

Total remaining performance obligations 1 of $1,894.7M, up 39% year over year

Next 12 months remaining performance obligations of $1,047.2M, up 34% year over year

PROVO, Utah & SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qualtrics (NASDAQ: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“Q3 was another strong quarter for Qualtrics with 39% revenue growth and continued operating margin improvement,” said Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin. “Our results demonstrate the durability of our business model, and the critical role Qualtrics plays for our customers, as well as the discipline our team is bringing to this moment.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Revenue: Total revenue for the third quarter was $377.5 million, up from $271.6 million one year ago, an increase of 39% year over year. Subscription revenue for the third quarter was $314.8 million, up from $220.3 million one year ago, an increase of 43% year over year.

Revenue: Total revenue for the third quarter was $377.5 million, up from $271.6 million one year ago, an increase of 39% year over year. Subscription revenue for the third quarter was $314.8 million, up from $220.3 million one year ago, an increase of 43% year over year.

Operating Income (Loss) and Margin: Third quarter operating loss was $(239.9) million, compared to $(277.5) million one year ago. Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter (see discussion of non-GAAP operating income and margin measures below) was $22.6 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $13.3 million one year ago. For the third quarter, GAAP operating margin was (64)% and non-GAAP operating margin was 6%, compared to GAAP operating margin of (102)% and non-GAAP operating margin of 5% one year ago.

Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) Per Share: Third quarter net loss was $(233.5) million, or $(0.40) per share, compared to $(286.0) million, or $(0.56) per share in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP net income (see discussion of the non-GAAP net income measure below) for the third quarter was $26.4 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $5.9 million, or $0.01 per share, in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: Total cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2022 was $731.7 million.

Financial Outlook:

Qualtrics is providing guidance for its fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022 as follows:

Total revenue between $380 and $382 million.

Subscription revenue between $323 and $325 million.

Non-GAAP operating margin between 5.5% and 6.5%.

Non-GAAP net income per share between $0.02 and $0.03 assuming 595 million weighted shares outstanding.

Qualtrics is updating its guidance for its full year ending December 31, 2022 as follows:

Total revenue between $1,450 and $1,452 million.

Subscription revenue between $1,219 and $1,221 million.

Non-GAAP operating margin of 4%.

Non-GAAP net income per share between $0.04 and $0.05 assuming 590 million weighted shares outstanding.

The guidance provided above constitutes forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” safe harbor section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Additional information on Qualtrics’ reported results, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measures, is included in the financial tables below. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Qualtrics’ results computed in accordance with GAAP.

A supplemental financial presentation and other information can be accessed through Qualtrics’ investor relations website at https://www.qualtrics.com/investors/.

1 Remaining performance obligations represent all contracted future revenue that has not yet been recognized, including both deferred revenue and non-cancelable contracted amounts that will be invoiced and recognized as revenue in future periods.

Qualtrics Earnings Call

Qualtrics plans to host a conference call today to review its fiscal third quarter 2022 financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. MT/5:00 p.m. ET. Investors are invited to join the webcast by visiting: https://qualtrics.com/investors/events. The webcast will be available live, and a replay will be available following completion of the live broadcast for approximately 90 days.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business, customer, employee, product and brand. Over 16,750 organizations around the world use Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)—the beliefs, emotions and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love and build a brand people are passionate about.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our financial outlook for the fourth quarter of 2022 and full year 2022. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “predict,” “potential,” “target,” “explore,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements, including: our future financial performance, including our revenue, cost of revenue, gross profit, operating expenses, ability to generate positive cash flow, and ability to be profitable; our ability to grow at or near historical growth rates; anticipated technology trends, such as the use of and demand for experience management software; our ability to attract and retain customers to use our products; our ability to attract enterprises and international organizations as customers for our products; our ability to expand our network with content consulting partners, delivery partners, and technology partners; the evolution of technology affecting our products and markets; our ability to introduce new products and enhance existing products and to compete effectively with competitors; our ability to successfully enter into new markets and manage our international expansion; the attraction and retention of qualified employees and key personnel; our ability to effectively manage our growth and future expenses and maintain our corporate culture; our anticipated investments in sales and marketing and research and development; our ability to maintain, protect, and enhance our intellectual property rights; our ability to successfully defend litigation brought against us; our ability to maintain data privacy and data security; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity needs; our ability to comply with modified or new laws and regulations applying to our business; the impact of geopolitical events, including the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; our ability to respond to and overcome challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic; our reduced ability to leverage resources at SAP as an independent company from SAP; and the increased expenses associated with being an independent public company. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are and/or will be included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in Qualtrics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any subsequent public filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Qualtrics at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Qualtrics assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial results, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly-titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We are presenting these non-GAAP measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance using a management view, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. You should consider non-GAAP results alongside other financial performance measures and results presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, in evaluating non-GAAP results, you should be aware that in the future we will incur expenses such as those that are the subject of adjustments in deriving non-GAAP results and you should not infer from our non-GAAP results that our future results will not be affected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, free cash flow margin: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective GAAP measures, excluding equity and cash settled stock-based compensation expenses, including employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related costs, changes in the fair value of our distribution liability for our tax sharing agreement with SAP, and the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments, as applicable.

We revised our non-GAAP definitions during 2022 to exclude employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions. The amount of employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate with the core operation of our business. Going forward, we expect these expenses to increase relative to prior periods as a result of the vesting of restricted stock units (RSUs), and we believe it is useful to exclude these expenses in order to help investors better understand the long-term performance of our core business. The revisions to these definitions had no material impact on our reported non-GAAP financial measures for periods prior to 2022.

When evaluating the performance of our business and making operating plans, we do not consider the items excluded from our non-GAAP definitions (for example, when considering the impact of equity award grants, we place a greater emphasis on overall stockholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such grants). We believe it is useful to exclude these items in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies and over multiple periods.

Qualtrics International Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and par value) As of September



30, 2022 As of December



31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 731,724 $ 1,014,511 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 325,396 461,830 Deferred contract acquisition costs, net 71,471 60,455 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 72,924 68,887 Total current assets 1,201,515 1,605,683 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 201,763 192,327 Right-of-use assets from operating leases 216,342 227,320 Goodwill 1,117,915 1,118,768 Other intangible assets, net 223,644 264,500 Deferred contract acquisition costs, net of current portion 160,020 145,952 Deferred tax assets 734 96 Other assets 29,556 27,577 Total assets $ 3,151,489 $ 3,582,223 Liabilities and equity (deficit) Current liabilities: Lease liabilities $ 17,291 $ 18,898 Accounts payable 68,989 84,053 Accrued liabilities 124,631 167,402 Liability-classified, stock-based awards 1,021 4,519 Deferred revenue 677,621 748,145 Total current liabilities 889,553 1,023,017 Non-current liabilities: Lease liabilities, net of current portion 258,114 263,307 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 14,752 6,698 Deferred tax liabilities 4,440 23,653 Other liabilities 66,579 78,848 Total liabilities $ 1,233,438 $ 1,395,523 Commitments and contingencies Equity (deficit) Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares; no shares outstanding — — Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 2,000,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 167,328.522 and 147,309,254 shares as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 17 15 Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 1,000,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 423,170,610 as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 42 42 Additional paid in capital 5,193,649 4,645,800 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,626 ) (1,244 ) Accumulated deficit (3,263,031 ) (2,457,913 ) Total equity (deficit) 1,918,051 2,186,700 Total liabilities and equity (deficit) $ 3,151,489 $ 3,582,223

Qualtrics International Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Subscription $ 314,765 $ 220,314 $ 896,151 $ 611,748 Professional services and other 62,766 51,320 173,392 147,874 Total revenue 377,531 271,634 1,069,543 759,622 Cost of revenue: Subscription 51,087 23,802 143,454 65,865 Professional services and other 60,577 43,041 171,925 127,522 Total cost of revenue 111,664 66,843 315,379 193,387 Gross profit 265,867 204,791 754,164 566,235 Operating expenses: Research and development 98,333 83,875 320,488 226,552 Sales and marketing 225,124 161,570 663,098 449,446 General and administrative 182,280 236,810 572,954 637,944 Total operating expenses 505,737 482,255 1,556,540 1,313,942 Operating loss (239,870 ) (277,464 ) (802,376 ) (747,707 ) Other non-operating income (expense), net 3,058 (3,160 ) 4,239 (6,091 ) Loss before income taxes (236,812 ) (280,624 ) (798,137 ) (753,798 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (3,264 ) 5,409 6,981 (4,424 ) Net loss $ (233,548 ) $ (286,033 ) $ (805,118 ) $ (749,374 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.40 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (1.38 ) $ (1.49 ) Weighted-average Class A and Class B shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 586,850,097 515,212,996 581,664,521 503,781,082

Cost of revenue and operating expenses includes: Stock-based compensation expense(a) as follows: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, in thousands 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of subscription revenue $ 4,905 $ 2,516 $ 13,783 $ 8,522 Cost of professional services and other revenue 9,445 6,977 25,754 18,161 Research and development 28,722 33,697 115,553 89,410 Sales and marketing 55,622 36,651 155,540 94,917 General and administrative 148,582 196,979 467,962 553,582 Total stock-based compensation expense, including cash settled $ 247,276 $ 276,820 $ 778,592 $ 764,592

________________ (a) During the three months ended September 30, 2022, employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions reported in cost of revenue was $0.2 million and employer payroll tax reported in operating expenses was $1.8 million. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions reported in cost of revenue was $1.2 million and employer payroll tax reported in operating expenses was $15.6 million. Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions was not material during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, in thousands 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 7,452 $ 442 $ 22,529 $ 973 Sales and marketing 5,531 74 16,589 176 General and administrative 320 47 958 141 Total amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 13,303 $ 563 $ 40,076 $ 1,290

Qualtrics International Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (805,118 ) $ (749,374 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation and amortization 72,358 24,011 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 232 1,525 Change in fair value of distribution liability for tax sharing agreement (10,500 ) — Reduction of right-of-use assets from operating leases 22,254 16,571 Stock-based compensation expense, including cash settled 778,592 764,592 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 51,628 35,977 Deferred income taxes (17,086 ) (5,544 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 135,453 37,261 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (5,558 ) (5,043 ) Deferred contract acquisitions costs (84,547 ) (54,986 ) Other assets (1,203 ) (13,104 ) Lease liabilities (17,250 ) (10,369 ) Accounts payable (16,858 ) 14,875 Accrued liabilities (39,124 ) (8,232 ) Deferred revenue (61,366 ) 18,837 Other liabilities (3,152 ) (985 ) Settlement of stock-based payments liabilities (4,749 ) (76,875 ) Net cash flows used in operating activities (5,994 ) (10,863 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (36,203 ) (29,711 ) Cash paid for business combination, net of cash acquired — (25,000 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (36,203 ) (54,711 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from capital contributions from SAP — 115,000 Proceeds from issuance of class A common stock, net of underwriting discounts and commissions — 2,244,322 Payment of costs related to issuance of class A common stock — (3,081 ) Repayment of promissory note — (1,892,280 ) Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (270,909 ) (27,800 ) Issuance of class A common stock through Employee Stock Purchase Plan 32,521 16,586 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,470 — Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities (236,918 ) 452,747 Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (3,672 ) (1,118 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (282,787 ) 386,055 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 1,014,511 203,891 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 731,724 $ 589,946

Qualtrics International Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited, in thousands) Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Margin Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In thousands) GAAP gross profit $ 265,867 $ 204,791 $ 754,164 $ 566,235 Add: Stock-based compensation expense, including cash settled and employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions(1)(2) 14,518 9,493 40,712 26,683 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets. 7,452 442 22,529 973 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 287,837 $ 214,726 $ 817,405 $ 593,891 Non-GAAP gross margin 76 % 79 % 76 % 78 %

We calculate non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit excluding equity and cash settled stock-based compensation expense allocated to cost of revenue, including employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions and amortization of acquired intangible assets allocated to cost of revenue. Non-GAAP gross margin is calculated as non-GAAP gross profit divided by total revenue.

Non-GAAP Operating Income and Margin

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In thousands) GAAP operating loss $ (239,870 ) $ (277,464 ) $ (802,376 ) $ (747,707 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense, including cash settled and employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions(1)(2) 249,214 276,820 795,371 764,592 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 13,303 563 40,076 1,290 Add: Acquisition related costs — 13,430 866 13,430 Non-GAAP operating income $ 22,647 $ 13,349 $ 33,937 $ 31,605 Non-GAAP operating margin 6 % 5 % 3 % 4 %

We calculate non-GAAP operating income as GAAP operating loss excluding equity and cash settled stock-based compensation expense, including employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and acquisition related costs. Non-GAAP operating margin is calculated as non-GAAP operating income divided by total revenue.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Net Income Per Share Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In thousands, except share and per share data) GAAP net loss $ (233,548 ) $ (286,033 ) $ (805,118 ) $ (749,374 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense, including cash settled and employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions(1)(2) 249,214 276,820 795,371 764,592 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 13,303 563 40,076 1,290 Add: Acquisition related costs — 13,430 866 13,430 Add: Change in fair value of distribution liability for tax sharing agreement (4,000 ) — (10,500 ) — Add: Tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments 1,438 1,094 (11,734 ) 3,481 Non-GAAP net income $ 26,407 $ 5,874 $ 8,961 $ 33,419 Weighted-average Class A and Class B shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic 586,850,097 515,212,996 581,664,521 503,781,082 Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.07 Weighted-average Class A and Class B shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted 586,850,097 515,212,996 582,307,187 503,781,082 Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.07

