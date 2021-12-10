Qualtrics Announces New Reston Office and Plans to Create More than 400 New Tech Jobs in the Washington Metro Area

A new 85,000 square-foot office located in Reston Station will serve as a hub for talent focused on AI and machine learning, and public sector growth

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced a commitment to create 400 new tech jobs in the Washington metropolitan area over the next five years, along with a new expanded East Coast hub in Reston, VA. The investments come as businesses and governments increasingly turn to Qualtrics to help them deliver incredible customer, employee, brand and product experiences.

The company plans to more than double its workforce in the D.C. metro area, hiring across all functions, including sales, professional services engineering, operations, customer success and marketing.

Qualtrics’ Reston office will span 85,000 square feet in Reston Station, a rapidly growing area for top tech, defense and service companies. The company’s expanded East Coast hub in Reston will serve as a center of excellence for product innovation, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, and is set to open in Q3 of 2022.

Quotes on the News

“Virginia offers access to the highest concentration of tech talent in the United States,” said Governor of Virginia Ralph Northam. “The Commonwealth’s diverse tech ecosystem is driven by our stable business climate, competitive operating costs, and a world-class workforce. We look forward to Qualtrics’ continued success in Fairfax County.”

“Organizations everywhere are undergoing an experience transformation, and Qualtrics has an incredible opportunity in front of us. With its strong talent pool, Virginia is a perfect place for us to grow,” said Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin. “The investments we’re making today will put us in an even stronger position to help our customers build their next great customer, employee, product and brand experiences.”

Growing Demand for Experience Management

In today’s digital world, it’s easier than ever for employees to switch jobs or customers to change service providers. Businesses and governments are increasingly choosing Qualtrics to help them retain and engage employees, and find new customers while strengthening relationships with the ones they already have.

The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is used by over 13,500 organizations around the world to drive customer and citizen engagement, prevent employee churn, grow revenue and build trust in their communities. More than 350 state and local government customers throughout the U.S. and 90 federal offices, including every federal cabinet level department, leverage Qualtrics to create people-centered experience programs.

Recently, Qualtrics acquired Reston-based company Clarabridge, a leader in omnichannel conversational analytics, which allows organizations to tune into feedback people are giving on every channel, including social media, support calls, chats and product reviews.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business—customer, employee, product and brand. Over 13,500 organizations around the world use Qualtrics to listen, understand and take action on experience data (X-data™)—the beliefs, emotions and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

