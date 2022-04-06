QualSights Ranks No. 57 on Financial Times “The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2022”

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QualSights, the leading consumer insights platform, has been recognized as part of The Financial Times list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2022. This prestigious recognition is presented by The Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Out of the millions of active companies in North and South America, only 500 firms grew fast enough to enter the ranking with QualSights landing at No. 57 on The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2022 list. Technology companies account for nearly 28% of the overall list, and QualSights is ranked the 12th fastest-growing technology company across the Americas.

QualSights is an immersive consumer insights platform that provides brands, agencies, and consulting firms the ability to generate deeper and more authentic insights from consumers anywhere in the world, in a remarkably fast and cost-effective manner. Using proprietary technology, companies can remotely observe and interact with consumers as they shop for, use or consume products in their natural environment. In addition to offering a variety of options to capture deep consumer insights, QualSights’ platform offers a powerful suite of AI tools as well as an easy-to-use presentation builder that helps brands analyze faster than ever before and quickly present compelling stories.

The Financial Times rankings were announced on the heels of QualSights being ranked No. 1 fastest-growing private company in Illinois, No. 1 fastest-growing software company in the Midwest, and the fourth fastest-growing software company in the U.S. by Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 Regionals.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas by the Financial Times. QualSights has seen massive growth in revenue by offering brands the ability to uncover deep insights fast through blending the depth and authenticity of qualitative research with the speed and agility of quantitative research,” stated Nihal Advani, Founder and CEO of QualSights. “It’s a great feeling to be ranked No. 57 overall and No. 12 in technology across the Americas. I’m glad that our team’s hard work is getting recognized and I look forward to our continued growth and success.”

The FT The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2022 ranked enterprises across the Americas by their compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue, between 2017 and 2020. 500 companies are featured on the list, which was announced online on April 5, 2022 and can currently be viewed on the FT website.

