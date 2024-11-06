QualiZeal Inc. and Cigniti Technologies Inc. Reach Private Settlement of Legal Disputes

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Cigniti Technologies Inc. (“Cigniti”) and QualiZeal Inc. and its affiliates (“QualiZeal”) have reached a private settlement of all pending global legal disputes.





To resolve the disputes, both the Federal Lawsuit (Cigniti Technologies, Inc. v. Govindasamy, Civil Action No. 3:23-CV-2460-L) and the State Lawsuit (Cigniti Technologies, Inc. v. QualiZeal, Inc., Cause No. DC-21-17023) have been settled between the parties.

The specific terms of the settlement remain confidential, and both parties have agreed not to publicly disclose any details of the agreement.

About QualiZeal

QualiZeal Inc., headquartered in Irving, Texas, is a leading provider of Quality Engineering services worldwide. With a diverse portfolio of digital transformation services—including Quality Engineering, Digital Engineering, Advisory and Transformation, and Emerging Technology Testing—QualiZeal empowers leading global organizations to achieve quality excellence and sustainable market leadership.

QualiCentral, QualiZeal’s proprietary portfolio of assets and platforms, which sits at the core of its service delivery, pioneers innovative use of AI and GenAI to solve complex quality engineering challenges at speed and scale for clients in their digital transformation journeys.

Recognized for its industry-leading growth rate since inception, QualiZeal has been named “The Fastest Growing Digital Quality Engineering Services Company in North America” at the 2022 Global Choice Awards and “Tech Startup of the Year” at the 2024 American Business Awards®. Trusted by over 70 global enterprises and employing more than 850 elite software quality engineers, QualiZeal continues to push boundaries in innovation and excellence.

