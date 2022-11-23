Qualitest Wins Awards for Best Overall Testing Project and Testing Manager of the Year

At this year’s North American Software Testing Awards, Qualitest was recognized for its QA leadership and its software testing work with PVH

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NASTA–Qualitest Group (https://qualitestgroup.com), the world’s largest AI-powered quality engineering company, announces today that it has won two awards at the 2022 North American Software Testing Awards (NASTA). Now in its 4th year, NASTA celebrates companies and individuals who have accomplished significant achievements in the software testing and quality assurance market. Qualitest was nominated for three awards and won the following:

Best Overall Testing Project – Retail – PVH in partnership with Qualitest

PVH, an American Retail company that owns leading brands such as Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, embarked on a transformation journey to deliver a seamless Quality Assurance experience. PVH, in partnership with Qualitest over the last four years, implemented a Quality Assurance and QA Engineering mindset; a best-in-class Quality Control practice that includes an emerging engineering practice that includes Performance and Test Automation. Ensuring the practice builds to a best in class QA organization the Qualitest team introduced an AI-driven engineering assessment, improving on the QA framework and improved delivery of Enterprise capabilities to the PVH organization.

With Giovanni Flores’ leadership and steer, the Qualitest team of Alexis Bell, Kenny Small, James Liasides, Ram Kodanda, and the global engagement team have successfully helped transform the engagement as the “best overall” engagement in North America.

Testing Manager of the Year – David Doyle, AVP of Engineering at Qualitest

David has been a constant with Qualitest’s clients for several years. He has led his QA team advising clients through two company acquisitions and a major divestiture. He has implemented several best practices to ensure high-quality results while mentoring and challenging his team for continued excellence.

“Picking the right partner to go on this QA journey was crucial to its success. Together the TPG QA team and Qualitest have grown and learned and improved our practice where we now service the organization Globally,” said Giovanni Flores, VP of Testing and Quality Assurance at PVH. “This award speaks volumes for the amazing results we’ve received with our Qualitest partner.”

“Rounding out this year with these recognitions is a testament to our hard-working team,” said Anbu Muppidathi, President and CEO of Qualitest. “We share our award with PVH with great pride and appreciation for the momentous collaboration toward their digital transformation. It is also thanks to the QA experts who we put our faith in, such as David, for leading our teams toward continued excellence at Qualitest. Thank you and congratulations on the awards!”

About Qualitest



Founded in 1997, Qualitest offers a wide range of AI-powered quality engineering solutions, designed to mitigate the business risk associated with digital adoption. Qualitest achieves this by deploying engagement models tailored to the precise quality engineering needs of technology platforms in the financial services, telecom, healthcare, insurance, tech, retail, media, and utilities industries. It has operations in the US, UK, Germany, Romania, Israel, India, Argentina, Mexico, and Portugal, and serves over 400 blue-chip customers worldwide. Qualitest is majority-owned by international private equity group Bridgepoint, which acquired the company in October 2019 via its €5.7 billion flagship fund BE VI. To learn more about Qualitest, visit www.qualitestgroup.com.

