Qualitative Intelligence Debuts Predictive Analytics for Real-Time Message Testing and Risk Assessment, With NEC’s Semantic Model Technology

Latest Collaboration from NEC X’s Elev X! Venture Studio Enables AI-powered ‘Voice of Customer’ Analysis to Accurately Predict Diverse Audience Responses

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Consumer insights and personalization platform Qualitative Intelligence (QI) today unveiled advanced new social sentiment analysis and brand risk management capabilities, powered by NEC’s Semantic Model Technology. QI’s Voice of Customer AI SaaS solution, VoxQI, can now rapidly identify and analyze hundreds of multi-channel videos, images and texts in minutes, empowering brands to accurately predict audience responses while minimizing compliance and social risk.









The new features are crucial today, as brands and advertisers navigate increased scrutiny and heightened sensitivity to shifting customer expectations and social trends. Brands invest billions of dollars into consumer insights, content testing, and customer intelligence to build equity and loyalty, and still get it wrong. With QI’s AI-powered platform, companies can test content and messages in real time, analyze sentiment at scale, and accurately forecast risks faster and more cost effectively than resource intensive research methods like surveys and focus groups.

“Traditional testing and monitoring tools and methods are falling short, exposing even well-established brands to the risks of backlash from poorly received campaigns. The need for rapid and accurate social sentiment analysis is clear,” says JD Rico, CEO of QI. “Our partnership with NEC X is focused on developing and optimizing advanced AI and NLP technologies for sentiment analysis. This collaboration aims to provide brands with the tools to navigate online sentiment effectively, ensuring their reputation and creative integrity are protected. With QI, we’re moving towards a future where brands can engage with their audiences confidently, backed by precise and insightful technology.”

This is the latest development in an ongoing collaboration between NEC and QI, which graduated from NEC X’s Silicon Valley venture studio program, Elev X! Ignite, in Spring 2023. Elev X! provides access to NEC X’s comprehensive startup ecosystem and resources, including funding, hands-on support and mentorship, advanced technology integrations, skill-development workshops, strategic collaborations and more.

“QI is empowering brands and advertisers to be bold and creative, without risking their perception. In today’s marketplace, where a single ad can shift public favor, this technology is indispensable,” said Shintaro Matsumoto, president and CEO, NEC X. “This collaboration showcases the powerful technological synergies we foster at NEC X. We’re proud to support QI and are excited to see them achieve new heights.”

VoxQI enables real-time message testing and risk assessment, allowing brands to create personalized and engaging communications while anticipating the audience’s response. The SaaS platform uses Voice of Customer AI to analyze anonymous data from past and current campaigns, customer reviews, real-time social trends, compliance and brand voice to create digital clones of target customers. The digital clones are then used to test marketing concepts and optimize messaging, streamlining the process and significantly reducing the financial risks associated with marketing campaigns.

QI’s predictive analytics lead to faster time-to-market for campaigns, and significantly reduced testing and impact costs.

NEC’s Semantic Model Technology is a proprietary machine learning algorithm and part of its growing portfolio of cutting-edge AI technologies. For this integration, the Semantic Model Technology is being used to increase the efficiency of QI’s large language model, training the platform in real-time to identify critical information and trends in user-generated content.

More information about QI can be found at https://www.voxqi.com/.

About Qualitative Intelligence

QI is at the forefront of personalized content marketing, offering an AI-driven platform specialized in insights, testing, and multi-audience de-risking. By integrating generative AI with natural language processing (NLP), QI provides marketers with the tools to craft content that resonates deeply with their target audience. Beyond mere content creation, QI specializes in delivering actionable insights and enabling rapid, data-driven testing to optimize messaging and minimize risks. This approach ensures that every piece of content is personalized and strategically aligned with brand goals and audience expectations. Experience the next level of tailored content marketing with enhanced safety and effectiveness at https://www.voxqi.com or contact jd@voxqi.com for detailed insights.

About NEC X

NEC X is an innovation powerhouse and curator of disruptive startups backed by the global technology leadership of NEC. Leveraging 125 years of IT and network technologies expertise, NEC X’s startup-focused approach transforms visionary ideas into commercial successes that revolutionize how we work and live. Since its inception in 2018, NEC X has helped launch and grow more than 100 startups.

Their Silicon Valley programs – Elev X! Ignite and Elev X! Boost – equip early-stage startup founders with the tools to fast-track their tech development and adoption. Elev X fuels startup success from inception to launch, connecting innovators with NEC’s 45,000 patents; global network of partners, mentors and advisors; reach into 55+ international markets; and $8 billion R&D ecosystem.

For more information, visit https://nec-x.com and https://www.elev-x.com.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of “Orchestrating a brighter world.” NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential.

For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2024 NEC Corporation.

Contacts

Robert Brownlie



Bob Gold & Associates



310-320-2010



necx@bobgoldpr.com