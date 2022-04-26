Qualified Announces $95M Series C to Transform Pipeline Generation for B2B Enterprises

Financing led by Sapphire, with major investment from Tiger Global alongside existing investors Norwest Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures, and Salesforce Ventures

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qualified, the pipeline generation platform for revenue teams that use Salesforce, today announced $95 million in Series C financing. The financing round was led by Sapphire, with significant participation from Tiger Global. Contributing to the round are existing Series B investors Norwest Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures, and Salesforce Ventures. The announcement comes during a period of rapid expansion for Qualified, which experienced 400 percent revenue growth year over year, and currently powers pipeline generation programs for leading enterprise companies including Adobe, Carta, Databricks, and VMware.

“Our investors recognize that we have a unique opportunity to disrupt the legacy B2B pipeline generation process,” says Kraig Swensrud, founder and CEO of Qualified. “With this new capital, we will bring the vision of the Pipeline Cloud to Salesforce customers around the world. With Qualified, B2B companies can tap into their most valuable asset – the corporate website – to meet with buyers and generate pipeline faster, and more cost-effectively, than ever before. We are thrilled to help usher our customers into this new era of pipeline generation.”

Qualified recently announced the Pipeline Cloud, a new set of processes and technologies designed to help modern CMOs meet the evolving needs of B2B buyers and supercharge pipeline. The Pipeline Cloud gives teams insight into account-based buyer intent with Qualified Signals, helps sellers engage prospects with Qualified for Outbound, helps marketers convert ad spend with Qualified for ABM, and connects sellers and buyers in instant sales meetings, right on the website, with Qualified Conversations. Qualified will utilize the investment to rapidly expand its team, double down on customer success initiatives, and accelerate an innovative product roadmap.

“Qualified’s vision of transforming the website into a sales and marketing machine for companies by harnessing buyer intent data and providing an in-the-moment, personalized sales experience will transform how B2B companies approach their pipeline generation process,” said Rajeev Dham, Partner at Sapphire and Qualified’s newest board member. “We see huge potential for Qualified to create and define a new category within ABM, and we’re looking forward to partnering with Kraig and his entire team to help grow and revolutionize the modern B2B buying process.”

Lead investor Sapphire recently announced its largest capital raise to date in November at nearly $2 billion, bringing the firm’s total assets under management to more than $10.2 billion as of March 2022. The combined investment from new and existing investors will help propel Qualified’s Pipeline Cloud vision.

Qualified reported 5x team growth and a 150 percent net revenue retention rate in the prior year, indicating exceptional renewals and expansion within its install base, including the addition of enterprise technology customers, including, Autodesk, Fujitsu, GE Healthcare, GrubHub, HashiCorp, iHeartMedia, LaunchDarkly, Matterport, Netskope, OwnBackup, Poly, Recurly, Talend, Transplace, and Vonage.

About Qualified

Qualified is the pipeline generation platform for revenue teams that use Salesforce. Headquartered in San Francisco, Qualified is ranked #1 on the Salesforce AppExchange and is led by former Salesforce CMO Kraig Swensrud and former Salesforce product SVP Sean Whiteley. Qualified is funded by Sapphire, Tiger Global, Norwest Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures, and Salesforce Ventures. To learn more, visit qualified.com.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a leading global technology-focused venture capital firm with more than $10.2 billion in AUM and team members across Austin, London, New York, Palo Alto and San Francisco. For more than two decades, Sapphire has partnered with visionary management teams and venture funds to help scale companies of consequence. Since its founding, Sapphire has invested in more than 170 companies globally (b) resulting in more than 30 IPOs and 45 acquisitions. (c) The firm’s investment strategies — Sapphire Ventures, Sapphire Partners and Sapphire Sport — are focused on scaling companies and venture funds, elevating them to become category leaders. Sapphire’s Portfolio Growth team of experienced operators delivers a strategic blend of value-add services, tools and resources designed to support portfolio company leaders as they scale. To learn more about Sapphire, visit sapphireventures.com.

