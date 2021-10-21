Qstream Named a Leader in 2021 Aragon Globe for Sales Coaching and Learning

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qstream, the global leader in microlearning technology, today announced that Aragon Research has positioned the company as a Leader in its 2021 Globe for Sales Coaching and Learning for the second consecutive year. Qstream has demonstrated results improving sales performance across a range of industries.

“The missing link between sales performance and productivity is proficiency,” said Jason Mundy, Vice President Marketing, Qstream. “Sales reps must have the right knowledge and skills to close deals. To do this, especially in the era of hybrid work, sales teams must have a digitally-led learning platform that enables them to gain the product knowledge, message alignment, sales skills, and compliance training necessary to perform their best. Qstream is scientifically proven to increase sales proficiency and change salesperson behaviors in just a few minutes per day. We’re proud to be positioned as a Leader again this year for our work in sales coaching and learning by Aragon.”

For over a decade, Qstream has worked with hundreds of customers across industries to deliver sales learning programs that result in sales performance improvement. With Qstream, sales reps stay productive selling because they can choose when they want to learn, which has proven to reinforce knowledge, improve proficiency, and create meaningful behavioral change. Organizations in healthcare, life sciences, financial services, and more use Qstream to onboard sales reps and provide them with the sales skills, product knowledge, and compliance training necessary to ensure the organization is meeting business goals. Further, Qstream provides sales managers with analytics to identify where each rep may need extra support, which streamlines and improves sales coaching effectiveness.

“The sales coaching and learning market has taken off due to the demand for better onboarding and training of sales teams,” said Aragon Research CEO Jim Lundy. “Qstream’s approach to microlearning positions them well in the market and has shown that learners can recall information sooner than traditional learning methods, which is essential for sales teams.”

The Aragon Research 2021 Globe for Sales Coaching and Learning analyzed 18 major providers on strategy, performance, and reach. This report follows Aragon’s 2021 Globe for Corporate Learning, which named Qstream an Innovator. For more information about Qstream, visit here.

Qstream is a microlearning solution proven by science and in practice to boost learner performance through knowledge reinforcement, engagement, and analytics. 600+ organizations rely on Qstream to build high-performance teams by delivering a microlearning experience that reinforces job-critical knowledge in minutes a day, exposing a real-time view of performance readiness.

Aragon Research is an independent research and advisory firm that provides business and IT executives with the actionable insights they need to navigate technology’s ever-evolving impact on business. Headquartered in Morgan Hill, CA, Aragon Research works with executives at every major level of the business and across industries to give them the tools they need to make more informed technology and strategy decisions. Aragon delivers high-impact advisory, research, and consulting services, and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit www.aragonresearch.com.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them “AS IS,” without warranty of any kind.

