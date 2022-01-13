Home Business Wire QSC Promotes Ron Marchant to VP EMEA Sales and Marketing
Business Wire

QSC Promotes Ron Marchant to VP EMEA Sales and Marketing

di Business Wire

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QSC is pleased to announce the promotion of Ron Marchant to Vice President EMEA Sales and Marketing. In his new position, Ron will oversee the company’s sales and marketing activities and initiatives throughout Europe, Middle East and Africa.

“Ron has played an instrumental role in the development and growth of QSC throughout the EMEA region,” says Markus Winkler, Senior Vice President, EMEA & APAC, QSC. “During his tenure, he has driven the regional growth strategy which includes several office expansions, strategic distribution changes, and customer and sales restructuring. In addition, he has helped build a strong sales and marketing team as well as a go-to-market model to enable future growth in the region.”

Ron joined QSC in 2017 as Senior Director EMEA Sales. Prior to QSC, he held several senior sales and marketing positions at Shure EMEA.

“QSC is a tremendous place to work,” says Marchant. “With our great team, partner network and innovative technologies we are very well positioned to grow significantly in the EMEA region the next several years. I look forward to playing a role in that.”

High Resolution Images

https://bit.ly/34ML1of

About QSC

Founded over five decades ago, QSC is a globally-recognized leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of award-winning, high-performance loudspeakers, digital mixers, power amplifiers, audio processors, digital cinema solutions, and the Q-SYS™ cloud-manageable audio, video and control Platform. Offering reliable, scalable and flexible solutions for entertainment, collaboration and commercial AV applications, our worldwide network of sales, service and support teams empowers people everywhere to create impactful connections and memorable experiences.

Contacts

QSC Press Contact:

Kristine Fowler

Digital Marketing Manager

714.624.4527

Kristine.fowler@qsc.com
qsc.com

QSC Press Contact (EMEA and South Asia):
Vanessa Genesius

Marketing Communications Manager

+49.7261.5695.372

Vanessa.genesius@qsc.com
qsc.com

Articoli correlati

Logiwa Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logiwa, the leading cloud fulfillment platform for high-volume direct-to-consumer businesses, is proud to be Certified by Great Place...
Continua a leggere

Chetu Announces Unprecedented 2021 Growth Amid Prolific Expansion of Domestic & International Offices and Block of Hours Service Offerings

Business Wire Business Wire -
Global Software Provider’s Record-Setting Growth Leads to International Expansion with New HQ, Software Delivery Centers, Support Services and Expanded...
Continua a leggere

​​Creator of Wireshark Joins Sysdig to Extend the Open Source Project for Cloud Security

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sysdig, Inc., the unified container and cloud security leader, today announced that Gerald Combs, the Wireshark creator...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Logiwa Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

Business Wire