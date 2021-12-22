QSC Names Jatan Shah President and Chief Operating Officer

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QSC is pleased to announce the promotion of Jatan Shah to President and Chief Operating Officer. In addition, Joe Pham has been named Chairman and CEO.

“Jatan has made a tremendous impact on QSC and the AV industry, working smartly with leaders across QSC to build new capabilities, increase scale and guide many strategic initiatives to success across our growing multi-national organization,” says Pham. “His persistence, patience, and vision have not only guided our company but also our people to become stronger and more resilient. Jatan exemplifies the company’s core values, which guide our thinking and actions, and is the ideal person to help lead QSC into its next chapter of success.”

Jatan joined QSC in 2010 as Chief Financial Officer and has since taken on additional responsibilities in various aspects of the business. He most recently served as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating and Technology Officer, where he led product strategy and development, operations, finance, and IT. In addition, he currently serves as an AVIXA board member working to shape the future of the association and the Pro AV industry. Prior to QSC, Jatan held senior positions with McKinsey & Company.

“QSC is an amazing place to collaborate and create. With some of the most capable and ground-breaking technology in the industry, combined with a talented and innovative group of individuals, we have been able to bring new products, solutions, and services to market,” says Shah. “As we enter a new year, I look forward to continuing work with Joe, our executive team and founders to deliver on the promise of QSC, to capture new opportunities for our employees, partners and customers, and continue to help guide our company and business as we explore the many new opportunities ahead of us in the markets and applications we serve.”

High Resolution Images



https://bit.ly/3H3KOuP

About QSC

Founded over five decades ago, QSC is a globally-recognized leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of award-winning, high-performance loudspeakers, digital mixers, power amplifiers, audio processors, digital cinema solutions, and the Q-SYS™ cloud-manageable audio, video and control Platform. Offering reliable, scalable and flexible solutions for entertainment, collaboration and commercial AV applications, our worldwide network of sales, service and support teams empowers people everywhere to create impactful connections and memorable experiences.

Contacts

QSC Press Contact:



Kristine Fowler



Digital Marketing Manager



714.624.4527



Kristine.fowler@qsc.com

qsc.com

QSC Press Contact (EMEA and South Asia):

Vanessa Genesius



Marketing Communications Manager



+49.7261.5695.372



Vanessa.genesius@qsc.com

qsc.com