QSC Brings Q-SYS Control to Google Meet Hardware Ecosystem

Q-SYS is the first integrated audio, video & control solution certified for Google Meet to support the demands of hybrid work

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QSC is pleased to announce new Q-SYS Control solutions for Google Meet. Now, integrators and IT end users can take advantage of the robust Q-SYS Control engine to deliver Q-SYS user control interface (UCI) on Google Meet-supported controller consoles with the new third-party control integration. In addition, Google Cloud has certified Q-SYS video capabilities and Google Meet will now support the integration of multiple Q-SYS conference cameras, with automatic switching capabilities.

“Technologies that provide collaboration equality in the hybrid workplace are incredibly important to how teams work today,” says Dave Citron, Director of Product for Google Meet. “We’re pleased to have the QSC in-room control capabilities available on Google Meet so customers have access to the tools they need to connect and collaborate, regardless of their location.”

“QSC and Google Cloud aim to deliver exceptional experiences to customers across all industries,” says Jason Moss, Vice President Alliances & Ecosystem, QSC. “We are thrilled to work with Google Cloud and integrate with Google Meet to help customers better navigate the new dynamics of hybrid work, while helping to deliver a consistent and high-quality experience for any high-value space.”

These new video and control capabilities come in addition to existing audio support that Q-SYS provides for Google Meet, which allows integrators and IT end users to utilize a Q-SYS Core or USB bridging endpoint for audio processing and choose from a portfolio of Q-SYS amplifiers, network I/O devices, and QSC loudspeakers. The Q-SYS Ecosystem of third-party solutions also works seamlessly with Q-SYS to enable an improved experience for customers collaborating from anywhere.

For more information on QSC certified solutions for Google Meet, please visit: qsc.com/google.

About QSC

Founded over five decades ago, QSC is a globally-recognized leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of award-winning, high-performance loudspeakers, digital mixers, power amplifiers, audio processors, digital cinema solutions, and the Q-SYS™ cloud-manageable audio, video and control Platform. Offering reliable, scalable and flexible solutions for entertainment, collaboration and commercial AV applications, our worldwide network of sales, service and support teams empowers people everywhere to create impactful connections and memorable experiences.

