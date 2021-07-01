Home Business Wire QSC Announces NS Series Gen 2 Network Switches
Accelerate Q-SYS deployment with plug-and-play AV network switches

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#qscQSC introduces the Q-SYS NS Series Gen 2 enterprise-grade, NETGEAR-manufactured AV network switches. These switches are pre-configured to meet the requirements of the Q-SYS audio, video and control Platform, providing an out-of-box solution for faster, more reliable deployment of stand-alone AV networks.

These new network switches provide real-time transport of Q-LAN, AES67, and Dante audio streams in addition to Q-LAN video streaming and distribution, simultaneously within the same VLAN, without the need to manually configure or adapt QoS settings.

Each Q-SYS NS Series Gen 2 network switch features standard PoE on each of its ports (excluding the uplink and SFP ports) providing combined power, data, and control for your Q-SYS devices. Furthermore, two NS Series Gen 2 models support PoE ++ for use with Q-SYS devices that carry greater power requirements. This eliminates the need for PoE injectors and external power supplies and greatly simplifies the wiring process.

The NS Series offers intelligent features that automatically manage multicast traffic on the network with integrated NETGEAR IGMP Plus™ to provide multicast data management between multiple NS Series switches. Additionally, an optional built-in DHCP server is pre-configured, enabling automated connectivity for independently administered AV systems.

“We understand the time and effort it takes to meet the specific requirements necessary to implement a modern AV network,” says Trent Wagner, Audio Products Manager, QSC. “These second-generation network switches help eliminate the guesswork and make it easier for IT tech support to implement and troubleshoot, saving both time and money. Furthermore, the Q-SYS NS Series Gen 2 switches have become a benchmark for future Q-SYS products, ensuring your AV investment will continue to be supported as you expand and evolve your system.”

“The flexible, software-based Q-SYS Platform and its expanding Ecosystem of partnered networked endpoints are rapidly becoming the standard for AV infrastructure across the enterprise,” says Laurent Masia, Director of Product Management for Managed Switches and Pro AV Engineering Services at NETGEAR. “We are thrilled to partner with QSC and infuse years of network expertise and best practices to ensure reliable and seamless integration with Q-SYS.”

To learn more about the new Q-SYS NS Series Gen 2 network switches, please visit: www.qsc.com/nsseries.

About QSC

Founded over five decades ago, QSC is a globally-recognized leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of award-winning high-performance loudspeakers, digital mixers, power amplifiers, audio processors, digital cinema solutions, and the Q-SYS™ software-based audio, video and control Ecosystem. Offering reliable, scalable and flexible solutions for professional installed, portable, production, corporate and cinema applications, QSC puts customers first with its highly-acclaimed sales, service, and support networks worldwide.

