QRails Simplifies Earned Wage Access Delivery with Its AnyDay Platform

QRails’ AnyDay platform becomes one of the first SAP®-certified solutions for EWA, interoperating with SAP® SuccessFactors® solutions

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QRails, a global, vertically integrated provider of end-to-end earned wage access (EWA) and financial wellness solutions, announced today its EWA solution, AnyDay, has achieved SAP® certification as integrated with cloud solutions.

QRails is one of the first global EWA providers with an SAP-certified solution for SAP® SuccessFactors® solutions. The integration will help enable users around the world to tap into their earned wages when they need it, at low to no cost to both employer and employee.

“We look forward to extending our reach within the SAP ecosystem now that the AnyDay platform has achieved SAP certification as integrated with cloud solutions,” said Brian Brinkley, CEO of QRails. “As a leader in the market, the ability for AnyDay to interoperate with SAP SuccessFactors solutions will further help give employees around the world more choice, flexibility and visibility over their pay.”

SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the integration software for AnyDay, version 1.0 integrates with SAP SuccessFactors solutions using standard integration technologies, or that run as an add-on to a cloud solution from SAP.

For more information on AnyDay’s certification, please visit anydayispayday.com/SAP.

About QRails

QRails is a cloud-based, API-driven issuer-processor enabling payroll providers, financial institutions and other fintech service organizations throughout North America, Latin America and Europe to deliver innovative digital payment solutions. The company’s flagship solution, AnyDay, is a global, vertically integrated solution that offers end-to-end earned wage access and other financial wellness solutions. QRails clients benefit from purpose-built technology offering secure and flexible APIs, as well as easy access to an expert team committed to delivering responsive customer service. Founded in 2016, QRails, Inc., together with its U.K. subsidiary, QRails Limited, is privately held by a group of industry leaders and leading investors. QRails has attained industry certifications under PCI DSS, SOC, ACA, and GDPR. For more information, please visit www.QRails.com.

