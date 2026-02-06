Qnity Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qnity Electronics, Inc. (“Qnity”), announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results before the opening of the market on Thursday, February 26, 2026. In addition, the company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET that day.

Investors can join the conference call via telephone by dialing (800) 343-5172 (domestic) or +1 (203) 518-9856 (international) and using the participant code QNITY. An audio-only live webcast and presentation materials, and replay will also be made available at Events | Qnity Electronics, Inc. (Q)

About Qnity

Qnity is a premier technology provider across the semiconductor value chain, empowering AI, high performance computing, and advanced connectivity. From groundbreaking solutions for semiconductor chip manufacturing, to enabling high-speed transmission within complex electronic systems, our high-performance materials and integration expertise make tomorrow’s technologies possible. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.qnityelectronics.com.

