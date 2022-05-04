QinetiQ US Hires Stephen Iwicki as Executive Vice President and General Manager of C5ISR Business

LORTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QinetiQ US, a leading defense company providing mission-critical solutions to create, test, and use the latest technologies to deliver real world advantage, announced today that Steve Iwicki has joined the company as Executive Vice President and General Manager of C5ISR business. In this role he will leverage his proven experience in leadership and growth to support advanced robotics and sensor solutions to government and commercial customers in the U.S. and abroad.

With nearly two decades of industry experience and a twenty-year career as a U.S. Army Intelligence Officer, Steve has driven program execution, profitability, and revenue growth in organizations such as Leidos, General Dynamics Information Technology, SOS International, and Octo. He has managed business units as large as $350 million in annual revenue across U.S. and global footprints with more than 1,500 employees and subcontractors focused primarily on C5ISR products and services, and has actively supported operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, Djibouti, and other CENTCOM, EUCOM, and PACOM countries.

“Steve is a tremendous asset to our team as we continue to grow,” said Shawn Purvis, President and CEO of QinetiQ US. “He brings a combination of military and industry experience to our group that will help to enable our position at the forefront of disruptive technology and expand into core areas of cyber and IT modernization.”

“I am honored to become part of the QinetiQ US team,” Steve added. “I look forward to working together to build our portfolio of product and service offerings through creative problem solving and team development.”

About QinetiQ US

QinetiQ US is a leading defense and security company in the United States providing mission-led innovation at pace. We support our customers worldwide with mission-critical solutions to create, test, and use the latest technologies to deliver real world advantage. QinetiQ US operates as the U.S. arm of QinetiQ Group PLC (QQ.LSE), a global integrated defense and security company focused on innovation for defense, security and civil customers around the world. QinetiQ’s U.S. employees are based predominantly in Virginia and Massachusetts and operate under a Special Security Agreement (SSA) with the U.S. Defense Counterintelligence & Security Agency (DCSA). We are creating new ways of protecting what matters most; testing technologies, systems, and processes to make sure they work as expected; and enabling customers to deploy new and enhanced-existing capabilities with the assurance they will deliver the outcomes required. Please visit our website at https://www.qinetiq.com/en-us/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook @QinetiQUS.

Contacts

Susan Hoffman



Strategic Marketing and Communications Director



571-305-0442



Susan.Hoffman@US.QinetiQ.com