QIAGEN to Enter the DAX – Germany’s Leading Stock Market Index

Selection comes as part of an expansion in the DAX (Deutscher Aktienindex) to the 40 largest companies based on market capitalization

QIAGEN to join the DAX on September 20, 2021, the effective date for changes in index composition

QIAGEN to remain in TecDAX comprised of the 30 largest German technology sector companies

VENLO, Netherlands & HILDEN, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$QGEN #dax–QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announced today it has been chosen to be included in the DAX (Deutscher Aktienindex), the leading German stock market index in Germany.

“Joining the ranks of Germany’s top publicly listed companies is a great milestone and achievement for QIAGEN,” said Thierry Bernard, Chief Executive Officer of QIAGEN N.V. “The relevance of molecular testing to fight disease, develop medicines and conquer scientific frontiers has never been stronger. Our employees are the reason for this achievement and have never been more committed to achieving our vision at QIAGEN of making improvements in life possible.”

Roland Sackers, Chief Financial Officer of QIAGEN added: “Our inclusion in the DAX 40 is a recognition of the progress QIAGEN has made to deliver long-term profitable growth and create value for shareholders and other stakeholders. Even more important has been the contribution of QIAGEN’s solutions to increasing our knowledge about the biology of life and improving outcomes for patients. This goes to the heart of what our employees do every day and making a significant impact on daily life around the world.”

QIAGEN was built on a revolutionary way to extract DNA – composed of the building blocks of life – from a wide range of biological samples. As a spinout of the University of Duesseldorf, QIAGEN has become a global company on track to achieve more than $2 billion in sales in 2021. With about 6,000 employees worldwide, QIAGEN’s corporate headquarter is in Venlo, the Netherlands, while the operational headquarters site is in Hilden, Germany.

QIAGEN is implementing a successful growth strategy that aims to create significant value for its stakeholders, including shareholders. The company’s portfolio of Sample to Insight portfolio address the growing molecular testing needs of customers across the continuum from research and pharmaceutical R&D in the life sciences to clinical molecular diagnostics.

The changes in the DAX, which is being expanded to include the 40 largest companies based on market capitalization, is set to take place on Monday, September 20, 2021. This is also the date when QIAGEN will no longer be included in Germany’s MDAX, which will now be the index for the next 50 companies based on market capitalization after the DAX.

QIAGEN also continues as a member of Germany’s TecDAX, which is comprised of the 30 largest German companies from the technology sector. Additionally, QIAGEN’s Global Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), making it one of only a few companies listed on exchanges in both countries.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of June 30, 2021, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,900 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com

