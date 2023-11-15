Qi v2.0 Standard for Wireless Charging Is Now Ready to Provide Enhanced User Experience

First Devices Are Now Completing Certification Testing

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Wireless Power Consortium’s (WPC) next generation standard for wireless charging, Qi v2.0, will soon be delivering on its promise of magnetic attachment, faster charging, higher efficiency and greater convenience as the first Qi2 mobile devices complete certification testing. In addition to an enhanced user experience, Qi v2.0 unifies the industry under one global standard.





The first Qi v2.0 Certified products will be available in time for the holiday season starting with Apple’s iPhone 15 lineup and a host of power transmitters. Belkin, Mophie, Anker and Aircharge have all pre-announced Qi2 products. Over 100 devices are currently in testing or in the certification testing queue.

The WPC introduced Qi2 (pronounced ‘chee two’) earlier this year at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, where it was met with industry-wide praise including ‘Best Mobile Tech’ and ‘Best in Show’ awards from industry publications.

The Qi v2.0 standard consists of two profiles, the Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) which is based on MagSafe® technology contributed by Apple to WPC and branded with the Qi2 logo, and an enhancement to the existing wireless charging Extended Power Profile (EPP) that does not include magnets but complies with the Qi v2.0 standard. New Qi v2.0 EPP products will be branded with the existing Qi logo consumers know and use today.

“ We are thrilled to see our members rapidly embracing Qi v2.0 and building ecosystems of accessories for Qi2 devices,” said Fady Mishriki, the chair of the WPC’s Board of Directors. “ We fully expect to see Qi v2.0 quickly become the de facto global standard for wireless charging.”

“ These certified Qi2 chargers provide smoother, faster charging that is more energy efficient, and offers wide interoperability,” added Paul Struhsaker, executive director for the WPC. “ Plus, Qi2’s magnetic attachment also means consumers will no longer have to fuss in trying to adjust the positioning of their devices to ensure perfect alignment between phone and charger.”

The global wireless charging market this year will exceed one billion devices, including transmitters and receivers. The availability of the Qi2 profile will further expand the wireless charging market by opening the market for new types of accessories that previously couldn’t be charged wirelessly.

About the Wireless Power Consortium

The Wireless Power Consortium leads the world in ensuring consumers, retailers, and manufacturers that they can rely on universal, interoperable standards and certifications for wireless devices. Through rigorous testing and certifications, the global body is dedicated to ensuring safe, efficient, and interoperable wireless charging and wireless power. The WPC’s nearly 400 member organizations established and continue to support the Qi standard for mobile device charging and are developing standards for innovative new wireless power applications, including the Ki Cordless Kitchen.

